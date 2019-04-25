Antonio Brown Threatens Ex-Teammate Ryan Clark to Stop Mentioning His Name

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown called for former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ryan Clark to stop mentioning his name on social media Thursday.

Clark mentioned Brown when responding to a Twitter user Wednesday:

Brown made it clear Thursday that he doesn't appreciate Clark mentioning him, and he seemed to issue a threat as well:

Clark has been critical of Brown since the end of the 2018 season. After skipping practice and sitting out the Steelers' season finale, Brown was dealt to the Raiders this offseason.

In the wake of the reported practice incident with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that led to the end of Brown's tenure in Pittsburgh, Clark spoke out against his former teammate.

Clark, who is an ESPN analyst, appeared on SportsCenter and expressed his belief that Brown wasn't a team player (h/t Will Brinson of CBS Sports):

"Not surprised that there's beef, not surprised that there's issues. Antonio has been a guy who's been a 'me' guy, he's been a guy that's self-centered in a way that he's concerned with the individual stats, how I'm being treated, I'm being perceived or portrayed. But the one person you can't have him fighting with is Ben Roethlisberger. There are many players in that organization that Antonio Brown is above. Ben is not one of those people. For it to get to a point where he's held out of this game, a must-win for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"When you see him on the sideline in a mink coat before the game—not Pittsburgh Steelers gear, not sideline gear, totally separate from team that lets you know that this is an issue that's not only about today or yesterday but it's been something that's happening throughout the year and his career."

In response, Brown took to Instagram to call Clark an "Uncle Tom."

Earlier this month, Brown criticized former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was named team MVP in 2018 after beating out Brown for the team lead in receptions and receiving yardage:

Clark then appeared on ESPN's Get Up! and said that Brown is "not a good human."

Brown and Clark were teammates in Pittsburgh for four seasons from 2010-2013 until Clark left and spent his final season with the Washington Redskins.

Clark was one of the emotional and statistical leaders of the defense during that time, while Brown quickly developed into one of the NFL's most dominant receivers.

In Clark's final season with the Steelers, Brown registered 110 receptions for 1,499 yards and eight touchdowns. That started a string of six straight seasons of at least 100 catches, 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns that is still active.

While it has been six years since Brown and Clark last shared a locker room, there is clearly no love lost between two of the top Steelers players of the past decade.