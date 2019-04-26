Rennes vs. PSG: 2019 Coupe de France Final Live Stream, TV Info

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain will have the opportunity to add a third trophy to their season tally on Saturday, as they face Rennes in the final of the Coupe de France.

The Ligue 1 champions have won the last four editions of the tournament and are once again the clear favourites going into the final. Their form has been inconsistent of late, but the return of Neymar should provide a significant boost.

Kick-off at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis will be at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET. BeIN Sports will provide full TV coverage and live stream options for American viewers.

PSG missed out on the opportunity to win another domestic quadruple with a shock defeat in the Coupe de la Ligue in January against Guingamp. They've already won the Ligue 1 title and the Trophee des Champions―the French Supercup―and will be eager to banish the memories of their poor run of late with another trophy.

Here's how they got to Saturday's final:

Les Parisiens have been in dreadful form of late, missing out on three opportunities to win the Ligue 1 title with a draw against Strasbourg and losses to Lille and Nantes. Hours before Sunday's win over AS Monaco, they were crowned champions by virtue of Lille's scoreless draw against Toulouse.

Star forward Neymar made his return from injury in the 3-1 win over Monaco, doing so ahead of schedule, per sportswriter Robin Bairner:

The former Barcelona man is expected to make his first start since the January win over Strasbourg in which he got injured. The setback caused him to miss the UEFA Champions League tie with Manchester United, in which the Red Devils completed an unexpected comeback in the second leg.

Rennes are winless in their last four matches in Ligue 1, with their last victory coming in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France, away to Lyon:

They rank near the middle of the Ligue 1 standings and are out of the race for the European tickets. While not mathematically assured of a spot in the top division for next season yet, they have a 13-point lead over 18th-placed Dijon, with 15 points left to earn in the competition.

That makes the Coupe de France final their clear highlight of the month, and something they've been working towards. PSG have been a little busier of late, trying to lock up the title, but they too will have their full attention on the task at hand.

The talent-gap between the two sides is significant, and while Rennes overcame the odds to beat Lyon away from home in the semi-finals, Les Parisiens present a far stiffer challenge. The return of Neymar puts them over the top in the final.

Prediction: Rennes 1-4 PSG