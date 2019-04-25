NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Updated Stanley Cup Dates, Live Stream and Schedule

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The first round of the NHL playoffs was wild, exciting and unpredictable up until the final night.

On Wednesday, opening-round action wrapped up with a double-overtime Game 7 in which the Carolina Hurricanes went on the road and upset the Washington Capitals to advance to the second round.

All four division winners were upset in the first round. In addition to the Capitals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators all lost. The Lightning, the best team during the regular season by far, were swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The San Jose Sharks provided two thrilling moments in the first round. After falling behind 3-1 in their series with the Vegas Golden Knights, they won Game 6 on the road in double overtime, then came from behind for a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 7 at home.

And that was only the first round. With eight teams still alive, there will surely be plenty more memorable moments in the weeks to come.

Second-Round Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary. Games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live.

Thursday, April 25

Game 1: Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 1: Dallas at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, April 26

Game 1: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 1: Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, April 27

Game 2: Dallas at St. Louis, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Columbus at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC

Sunday, April 28

Game 2: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Monday, April 29

Game 3: St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, April 30

Game 3: Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, May 1

Game 3: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: St. Louis at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, May 2

Game 4: Boston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, May 3

Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Dallas at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Saturday, May 4

Game 5: Columbus at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC*

Game 5: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Sunday, May 5

Game 5: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, TBD*

Monday, May 6

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, TBD*

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, TBD*

Tuesday, May 7

Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBD*

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, TBD*

Wednesday, May 8

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Game 7: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

Thursday Preview

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

There's no break before the start of the second round, as two matchups will take place Thursday night to open the conference semifinals.

First, the Columbus Blue Jackets will travel to take on the Boston Bruins.

The Blue Jackets swept the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round, so they haven't played since Game 4 of that first-round series on April 16. Meanwhile, the Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, with that opening-round series concluding two days ago.

But Boston coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't necessarily think the lack of rest will be a bad thing for his team.

"I don't mind the quick turnaround necessarily when you're playing well," Cassidy said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Our last two games we have played well."

The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues will also open their second-round series on Thursday night. Each of these teams played a six-game series in the first round as the Stars beat the Nashville Predators and the Blues took down the Winnipeg Jets.

Both the Stars and Blues are strong defensive teams that played well in the second half of the regular season to carry momentum into the playoffs. Dallas beat St. Louis in three of the four matchups between the two teams, but this should be a competitive series.

"I think we kind of have a similar style where they don't give up a ton and play really good defensive hockey," Stars left wing Blake Comeau said, according to the Dallas Morning News' Matthew DeFranks. "They obviously have some guys that can put the puck in the net. They played a pretty good series against Winnipeg. Pretty familiar with each other, so it's going to come down to who can execute the best."