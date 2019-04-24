IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, T20 Points Table and Revised Fixture List

Aijaz Rahi/Associated Press

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally moved off the bottom of the table in the 2019 Indian Premier League as AB de Villiers inspired them to a 17-run win over Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday.

The South African's 44-ball 82 included seven sixes, and his key partnership with Marcus Stoinis (46 from 34) propelled RCB to a total of 202 for four.

Kings XI's chase was mightily impressive as their top five all reached double figures, but it finally fizzled out late on as they lost wickets at crucial moments.

A third win on the bounce for RCB means their play-off hopes remain intact.

Here are the latest standings and stats from the 2019 IPL (games played, points, net run rate):

1. Chennai Super Kings: 11, 16, +0.091

2. Delhi Capitals: 11, 14, +0.181

3. Mumbai Indians: 10, 12, +0.357

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10, 10, +0.654

5. Kings XI Punjab: 11, 10, -0.117



6. Kolkata Knight Riders: 10, 8, -0.013

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 11, 8, -0.683

8. Rajasthan Royals: 10, 6, -0.470

Top Run-Scorers (Average)

1. David Warner (SRH): 574 (71.75)

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 445 (55.62)

3. Chris Gayle (KXIP): 444 (49.33)

4. KL Rahul (KXIP): 441 (55.12)

5. AB de Villiers (RCB): 414 (59.14)

Top Wicket-Takers (Average)

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC): 23 (14.65)

2. Imran Tahir (CSK): 16 (16.37)

3. Deepak Chahar (CSK): 14 (20.85)

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB): 14 (22.92)

5. Mohammed Shami (KXIP): 14 (28.64)

IPL Schedule

Thursday, April 25: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals

Friday, April 26: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians

Saturday, April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunday, April 28: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunday, April 28: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians

Full schedule, results and standings are available from the official IPL website.

De Villiers was irresistible in Bangalore on Wednesday, producing strokes few other players could even dream of:

He came to the crease in the fourth over after RCB had been put in to bat and skipper Virat Kohli had fallen to Mohammed Shami for 13.

Despite their best efforts, Kings XI could not remove him.

Opener Parthiv Patel fell for an invaluable 43 in the seventh over before Moeen Ali and Akshdeep Nath went cheaply.

Before the midway point of RCB's innings, Stoinis joined De Villiers at the crease with their team at 81 for four, and the fireworks started.

The duo's 121-run partnership was the turning point of the match as they produced some huge hitting late on to get RCB past the 200 mark:

In response, KXIP matched their opponents blow-for-blow, hitting 68 in the powerplay for the loss of just one wicket where RCB had returned 70.

KL Rahul (42 from 27), Chris Gayle (23 from 10), Mayank Agarwal (35 from 21), David Miller (24 from 25) and Nicholas Pooran (46 from 28) all contributed for Kings XI.

When Pooran departed late on, the visitors were at 176 for five but still in with a chance of victory.

However, Ravi Ashwin and Hardus Viljoen both fell in the final over to leave KXIP some way short of the target.