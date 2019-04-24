Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz Lead NFLPA Merchandise Sales List

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led all NFL players in officially licensed merchandise sold during the one-year period from March 1, 2018, through Feb. 28, 2019.

The NFL Players Association released a list of the top 50 sellers Wednesday, and Brady was followed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the top five.

Quarterbacks dominated the top of the list. Eight of the top 12 play the league's most important position, including the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (No. 7), Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson (No. 8), New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (No. 10) and Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield (No. 12).

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack is the top defensive player at No. 9.

Brady's place atop the list is surprising because he's spent his entire career with the Patriots, who've remained mostly stagnant with their uniforms throughout their dynasty. So it's impressive that he continues to outsell younger players and stars who've changed teams or jersey styles.

It doesn't sound like the 41-year-old six-time Super Bowl champion is planning to retire in the immediate future, either.

Brady told ESPN's Jeff Darlington before he helped the Pats beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII he wanted to play at least into his mid-40s.

"I've set a goal for myself at 45," he said. "Like I said before, it's very hard to make it that far. I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes and hopefully I've learned from some of the things that happened this year to be better next year, but every year's tough."

He could face competition for the top merchandise spot next year with a several high-profile rookie quarterbacks in the 2019 NFL draft, led by the Oklahoma Sooners' Kyler Murray and Ohio State Buckeyes' Dwayne Haskins.

A few superstar wide receivers also changed homes when Odell Beckham Jr. went to the Cleveland Browns and Antonio Brown joined the Oakland Raiders.