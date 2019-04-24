Sharks Rally from 3-Goal 3rd Period Deficit for Game 7 OT Win vs. Golden Knights

Everybody take a breath.

The San Jose Sharks advanced out of the first round for the third time in four years and kept their hopes alive for a first-ever Stanley Cup in the most dramatic fashion possible with a 5-4 overtime victory in Tuesday’s Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Barclay Goodrow scored the winning goal but only after one of the most memorable third periods in NHL history.

Vegas appeared to be cruising to a straightforward victory with a 3-0 lead in the third period when the Sharks poured in four goals on a single power play following a major penalty and game misconduct from Cody Eakin. As if that wasn’t enough, the Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault answered and forced overtime with a goal in the final minute of regulation.

Logan Couture scored two of the four power-play goals, while Tomas Hertl and Kevin Labanc added the others. Goaltender Martin Jones struggled with consistency but saved 34 of the 38 shots he faced to keep his team alive and set the stage for Goodrow's winner.

            

What's Next?

The Sharks will face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round after the Western Conference's second wild card stunned the top-seeded Calgary Flames in the first round.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

