NFL Draft 2019: Start Time, Live Stream and TV Coverage for First Round

The 2019 NFL draft presents a life-preserver for stumbling franchises in dire need of new building blocks. While no team will ever hit a home run on every pick, some organizations especially need to nail the first round.

Unofficially on the clock for months, the Arizona Cardinals must decide if their fresh start includes a new quarterback despite drafting Josh Rosen last year. Their choice will have a domino effect on Thursday night's entire proceedings.

Two other downtrodden squads have more than one first-round pick as a result of jettisoning their star wide receivers. While the Oakland Raiders have already located an elite replacement in Antonio Brown, the other must figure out who will throw the ball to its depleted crop of pass-catchers.

All 32 picks to be made on Thursday come with their own storylines and ramifications, but let's focus on three burning questions for teams that must take a major step forward in Nashville, Tennessee.

2019 NFL Draft Schedule: Round 1

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Live-Stream: WatchESPN, NFL.com

Top Round 1 Questions

Will the Cardinals Take Kyler Murray?

In early March, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury referred to taking Kyler Murray with the first pick as a "done deal." No such thing exists in the world of NFL draft rumors.

According to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, the front office is now "pulling back" on the Oklahoma quarterback:

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., on the other hand, later designated a "99.9 percent" likelihood of Arizona picking Murray during a First Take appearance. Does anyone else have a headache?

Should the Cardinals change course, they could either draft Nick Bosa or trade down from the No. 1 slot. If they pick Murray, they would potentially field offers for Rosen. Since he stumbled out of the gate in the NFL's worst offense, they would be selling low on last year's No. 10 pick.

Per Peter King of NBC Sports, an NFL general manager and former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner each estimated a third-rounder as the return for Rosen. Anyone who doesn't see the shortsightedness of abandoning a 22-year-old who had a rough debut in an antiquated offensive scheme with little surrounding talent and no offensive line may want to look back at Jared Goff's career arc.

Rosen and Bosa seem like a much better duo than Murray and a third-round defensive lineman. If he was coming out of UCLA this year, Arizona's current starter would likely still be a top-10 pick, and perhaps even the first quarterback off the board.

Will the Giants Draft a Quarterback?

Lance King/Getty Images

Everyone has probably heard the "Should the Giants have drafted Sam Darnold over Saquon Barkley?" debate enough to last a lifetime (yes, of course they should have). Once again back in the top 10 with a glaring need under center, the options are no longer as appetizing.

It's hard to tell smokescreen from blind partiality, but general manager Dave Gettleman endorsed 38-year-old Eli Manning last week:

Thought the rumors out of Arizona were confusing? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Big Blue wants a quarterback. King wrote that Gettleman "wants a pass-rusher in the worst way."

Complicating matters, the Giants acquired pick No. 17 from the Cleveland Browns in the Odell Beckham Jr. deal. Gettleman could get his pass-rusher there, or perhaps even a quarterback in Daniel Jones. Per SNY TV's Ralph Vacchiano, Big Blue may even take the Duke prospect at pick No. 6.

"That's their guy," an NFL source told Vacchiano regarding Jones on Wednesday. "They love him, and they have for a while. I can't imagine they'll wait until 17. He's not likely to last that long."

If the Cardinals take Murray, there's a higher likelihood of a competitor such as Washington leapfrogging the Giants to grab Dwayne Haskins or another passer. In that scenario, New York would be better off acquiring Rosen at a discount than reaching for Jones.

The Giants could find themselves in a no-win situation if Murray and Haskins get taken before them. If they don't draft any quarterback, furious onlookers will criticize them for not moving on from Manning. Settling for the best available in a weak crop, however, may only compound past poor planning.

How Will the Raiders Use Their Three Picks?

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

For all the work Jon Gruden spent accumulating draft capital, the Oakland Raiders need to nail the selection process.

As a result of trading Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, Oakland has three picks (four, 24 and 27) on Thursday night and eight in total. New general manager Mike Mayock has already used some of this surplus for an immediate spark, sending pick Nos. 66 and 142 to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Antonio Brown.

By finding gems with Thursday's selections, the Raiders could transform from laughingstocks into a competent club akin to Cleveland's rise last season.

While the smart money is on replacing Mack with a badly needed pass-rusher, Rapoport reported the Raiders may deviate from expectations with their first pick:

Ed Oliver may have qualified as a surprise a month ago, but Houston's defensive tackle might not even last to No. 4. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the New York Jets are "infatuated" with him. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah had Gang Green grabbing Oliver with the third pick in his penultimate mock draft.

If the Cardinals take Murray, which would likely lead to the San Francisco 49ers selecting Bosa, the Raiders could add Josh Allen or Quinnen Williams to a defense that submitted an NFL-low 13 sacks—no other team posted fewer than 30—last season.

Gruden and Mayock should save any tricks up their sleeves for later. If they decide to take a quarterback on Thursday, they could find one waiting with one of their later picks or use them to trade up.