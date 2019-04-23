NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Round-by-Round Schedule, Dates and Guide

John Locher/Associated Press

Only three games remain in the first round of the NHL playoffs, and for six teams, the stakes will be the highest they've been all season.

Three Game 7 matchups will wrap up the opening round of the postseason, with two taking place Tuesday night and one on Wednesday.

Only one second-round playoff series has been set—the Dallas Stars vs. the St. Louis Blues—so there is still quite a bit of uncertainty as to which matchups fans will see in the next round.

Remaining First Round Schedule (All Times ET)

Tuesday

Game 7: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 7: Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday

Game 7: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Second Round Matchups

Eastern Conference

Columbus vs. Winner of Boston-Toronto series

N.Y. Islanders vs. Winner of Washington-Carolina series

Western Conference

Dallas vs. St. Louis

Colorado vs. Winner of San Jose-Vegas series

Tuesday Preview

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks will all look to avoid having their season end on Tuesday night. But only two will move on to the next round.

First, the Maple Leafs and Bruins will play Game 7 of their series in Boston. Toronto and Boston have alternated wins through the first six games, with the Maple Leafs winning Games 1, 3 and 5. However, the Bruins forced Game 7 by notching a 4-2 victory in Game 6 in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs and Bruins played seven-game series in the opening round of the playoffs in 2013 and 2018, and Boston won both times. However, Toronto isn't worried about history repeating.

"I'm not a big believer of living in the past," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I don't carry a lot of stuff around from the past at all. The bottom line is we've got a one-game series against these guys and we like each other, we like our group, we like hanging around together, we want to be together. The only way you get to be together is if you play good and execute and win."

And Boston isn't overly confident despite its past success against Toronto on this stage.

"No, to be honest, probably the only thing is home ice," Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "But they've already won twice there. It's one of those things where you try to forget the past whether it's this series or last year's series."

The Golden Knights had a commanding 3-1 lead over the Sharks after winning Games 2, 3 and 4, but San Jose battled back. The Sharks won Game 5 at home, then they went to Las Vegas and forced a Game 7 by notching a 2-1 double-overtime win in Game 6.

"We have to [put it behind us]," Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It's the playoffs, right? You win, you lose, you put it behind quickly and get ready for the next one."

This is the first playoff series to go seven games in Golden Knights history. Last year, in their inaugural season, they won each series in the first three rounds of the playoffs, with only one going to six games.

Defense may be the key for the Sharks to avoid elimination, as they are 35-0 in games in which they've allowed two or fewer goals this season.