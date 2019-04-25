5 NFL Draft Picks Who Would Be Huge Round 1 Mistakes

0 of 5

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Before you lock a prospect projection into the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, let's consider what makes players surefire top-32 picks.

Typically, front-office executives want to see immediate production from their Day 1 acquisitions, especially clubs with a selection in the top half of the opening round. There are exceptions for quarterbacks, who may sit a year behind an established veteran, but they're expected to become the leader in the huddle at some point.

In a long-term view, first-rounders should translate to starters with All-Pro or Pro Bowl potential.

Despite the intention to land a cornerstone asset within the top 32 picks, the draft is an inexact science. However, unimpressive collegiate resumes, injuries and poor on-field traits can serve as red flags for talents on the fringe of first-round consideration. Some teams heed those warning signs, while others choose to roll the dice based on their research and a high-reward factor.

There are a handful of prospects who could hear their names called Thursday with significant concerns that warrant some caution. We'll take a look at five potential regrettable first-round picks.