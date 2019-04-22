Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Giants, Dolphins the Most-Linked Teams to Cardinals QB

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

With heavy speculation the Arizona Cardinals will draft quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday, last year's first-round selection Josh Rosen could be on the move.

According to Todd McShay of ESPN, the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins have been the most involved in trade discussions for the young quarterback.

Rosen started 13 games for the Cardinals last season but was just 3-10 in the span, totaling 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions over the course of his first year.

Despite his struggles, he was a good enough prospect to be taken with the No. 10 overall pick last season and is still only 22 years old.

This type of player could potentially be a perfect fit for either the Giants or the Dolphins, neither of which are set at the position going forward.

Eli Manning will likely remain on the roster for New York heading into next season, but at 38 years old, the team needs to look toward the future. Even if Rosen starts 2019 on the bench, he could help solidify the position for a relatively cheap cost.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants won't trade either of their first-round picks and "they don't seem inclined to trade" their second-rounder. However, they could potentially trade future picks if it could complete a deal.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins moved on from Ryan Tannehill and will likely go into 2019 with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter. With just the No. 13 pick, it might be difficult to get one of the top quarterbacks in this class.

Dealing for Rosen could give the team the franchise quarterback it's been seeking for years.