2019 NFL Free Agents: Updated List of Best Players Available Before NFL Draft

The 2019 NFL draft is consuming the football world's attention, but personnel executives are quietly keeping an eye on the best available free agents.

Ndamukong Suh, Ziggy Ansah and Eric Berry are the big-name talents among the group of players still on the market. Granted, we're not expecting them to sign in the immediate future.

At this point, it's more likely the players want to see what transpires in the draft anyway. They're looking for a favorable situation in 2019, and a new crop of rookies can rapidly change a roster's outlook. Patience can be valuable for these veterans.

Once the NFL draft is over, expect to hear rumors and reports concerning these free agents more regularly.

Top Free Agents Available

1. Ndamukong Suh, DT

2. Ziggy Ansah, DE

3. Zach Brown, LB

4. Morris Claiborne, CB

5. Corey Liuget, DT

6. Jay Ajayi, RB

7. Stefen Wisniewski, OG

8. Jamie Collins, LB

9. Tre Boston, S

10. Eric Berry, S

Ziggy Ansah, DE

Ziggy Ansah is the top pass-rusher available, but it's not a major surprise he's still waiting to sign a contract.

In late March, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported teams wanted more information on Ansah's surgically repaired shoulder. A mid-April checkup was expected to provide details about his recovery, but the timing suggested little would happen until after the draft.

Last season, the shoulder injury limited Ansah to seven appearances. He notched four sacks in that limited action, so it's still reasonable to have double-digit expectations for him.

But will Ansah return to the Detroit Lions? Or does the future hold a new organization for the defensive end?

Jay Ajayi, RB

Jay Ajayi entered the 2018 campaign with high expectations, but a torn left ACL ended his season after just five games.

That also marked the end of his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although there were rumblings of a potential return, that possibility evaporated when the Eagles traded for Jordan Howard. Philadelphia has Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement, so the depth chart is crowded enough anyway.

It's also understandable why teams aren't sprinting to sign Ajayi. The draft regularly offers replacement-caliber backs, and they're available at a much cheaper price.

Not every franchise will address its void on the roster, though. Once the dust has settled in Nashville, Ajayi will be a solid option.

Jamie Collins, LB

Generally speaking, great players never reach the open market because their current team presents a new contract to keep them on the roster. So, free agency is mostly about upside.

Jamie Collins has plenty of that. The problem is he was too expensive.

Last year, he collected 104 tackles yet only tallied four sacks. The production didn't match what the Cleveland Browns expected from the highly paid linebacker, so they released him. Cleveland saved $9.25 million with the move.

Missed tackles and inconsistency are the buzzwords when talking about Collins, but he's extremely active and offers versatility both as a player and within a defensive system.

On a lower-dollar deal, he'll be considered an asset.

