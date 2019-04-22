NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide and Monday Game Times

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

For two NHL teams, Monday represents a chance to force a Game 7 in the first round of the NHL playoffs, or else their respective seasons will come to an end.

First, the Carolina Hurricanes will look to stave off elimination when they host the Washington Capitals. Then, the Nashville Predators will aim to do the same when they travel to take on the Dallas Stars.

There are already two Game 7 matchups set for Tuesday—Toronto at Boston and Vegas at San Jose—and there could be up to two more Wednesday.

Monday Schedule (All Times ET)

Game 6: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., CNBC

Monday Preview

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After winning the franchise's first Stanley Cup last year, the Capitals are one win away from the first step toward repeating. They'll advance to the second round with a road win against the Hurricanes in Game 6.

However, home-ice advantage has played a big role in this series. Each of the first five games has been won by the home team, including Washington's 6-0 victory in Game 5.

If the Capitals knock out the Hurricanes, they'll face an Islanders squad led by Barry Trotz, Washington's former coach who guided it to the Stanley Cup last year, in the second round. But for now, the Caps are only focused on the Hurricanes.

"We're trying to get through this one," Washington coach Todd Reirden said, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "We know we've got to be at our very best [Monday] to be able to knock this team out because they've been one of the best in the league from the start of the year on for a reason. So, it's going to be a tough out."

The Capitals lost Games 3 and 4 on the Hurricanes' home ice by a combined score of 7-1. They'll seek better results this time in hostile territory.

"We didn't look anything near what we were capable of, but sometimes that is good to get tested sometimes, and we did that in Carolina, and we are going to have to bring our best there," Washington right wing Brett Connolly said, according to Gulitti. "They come extremely hard there in that building."

The Stars will also look to close out their series against the Predators in six games, but they'll have home-ice advantage as they try to do so.

This has been a competitive series. After Dallas won Game 1, Nashville won Games 2 and 3. But the Stars responded with victories in Games 4 and 5. Both teams have won on the other's home ice.

Now, Dallas has two chances to advance to the second round for only the second time in 11 seasons.

"It's important to stay a little mellow, you know?" Stars right wing Mats Zuccarello said, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers. "Don't get too excited, don't think ahead too much. It's been a tough series. Just focus on what you do and play the way you've been playing the whole time."