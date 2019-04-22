NHL Playoffs 2019: Updated TV Schedule, Odds, Standings and Bracket Predictions

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As the first round of the NHL playoffs wraps up over the next few days, there remains the possibility of four series reaching Game 7.

Two are a certainty, as the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks notched Game 6 victories over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights, respectively, on Sunday. If the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators win Monday, there will be four Game 7 matchups between Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars could advance to the second round on Monday night with wins in their respective series.

Monday Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Odds via Caesars

Game 6: Washington (+100; bet $100 to win $100) at Carolina (-115; bet $115 to win $100), 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: Nashville (+110) at Dallas (-125), 8:30 p.m., CNBC

Updated Playoff Standings

Eastern Conference

Columbus Blue Jackets defeated Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0. Columbus will face winner of Boston-Toronto series.

Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins tied 3-3. Game 7 at Boston, Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Washington Capitals lead Carolina Hurricanes 3-2. Game 6 at Carolina, Monday, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network.

New York Islanders defeated Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0. New York will face winner of Washington-Carolina series.

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche defeated Calgary Flames 4-1. Colorado will face winner of Vegas-San Jose series.

Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks tied 3-3. Game 7 at San Jose, Tuesday, 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Dallas Stars lead Nashville Predators 3-2. Game 6 at Dallas, Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, CNBC.

St. Louis Blues defeated Winnipeg Jets 4-2. St. Louis will face winner of Nashville-Dallas Series.

Monday Predictions

Washington over Carolina

The home team has won each of the first five games of this series, but the Capitals will end that streak here. Coming off a 6-0 win in Game 5, the defending Stanley Cup champions will take down the Hurricanes on the road to advance to the second round.

Washington has made it past the first round each of the past four years, and that streak will continue without needing a Game 7 in this series.

"We have to go hard the next game," Capitals goalie Braden Holtby said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Now we know what we have to do and let's go bring it in Game 6."

Although the Hurricanes won't win the series in their first playoff appearance since 2009, it was still an impressive season for them, particularly the Games 3 and 4 wins over the Capitals.

Nashville over Dallas

If the Predators want to continue their season, they must go to Dallas and win to force a Game 7. And that's exactly what they're going to do.

After dropping the last two matchups of the series by a combined score of 10-4, Nashville will bounce back in Game 6. The Predators already won in Dallas once, in Game 3, and now they'll do it again.

"We've played a lot of playoff games. We've been put in these situations and positions before," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "They've answered the bell, they'll answer the bell in Game 6 and we'll bring it back [to Nashville]."

This has been a competitive series, and it could go either way once it gets to Game 7 in Nashville.