1 Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Each NFL Team

Trades are the most exciting aspect of sports outside of the games themselves. The prospect of seeing a player in a new environment or observing how a team values its assets keeps things fresh.

In the NFL, there is time to process normal trades. They typically happen during the offseason or early in the week if during the regular season. Fans, analysts and coaches alike can examine the move before anything comes of it. Draft-day trades do not offer the same structure.

These moves are chaotic. With just 10 minutes between each pick in the first round, there is an accelerated window to process a trade, debate its value and wonder about how a team will use its newly acquired asset(s). The flurry of excitement when a flashing "TRADE" chyron appears is why the draft is a thrill to watch in real time.

Coaching changes, quarterback controversies, complete roster overhauls, veteran salary dumps and win-now measures are but a handful of the reasons why a team might make a trade on draft day. This year's draft, which begins Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, offers numerous such possibilities, but we've narrowed down one that makes sense for each team.