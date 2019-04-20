Damian Lillard Responds to Dennis Schroder Mocking 'Dame Time' Celebration in G3

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 19: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball against Dennis Schroder #17 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One Game Three of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder mimicked the "Dame Time" celebration of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard late in OKC's 120-108 Game 3 win Friday night, and Lillard took notice.

The four-time All-Star selection responded during his postgame press conference:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

