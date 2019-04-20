Damian Lillard Responds to Dennis Schroder Mocking 'Dame Time' Celebration in G3

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder mimicked the "Dame Time" celebration of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard late in OKC's 120-108 Game 3 win Friday night, and Lillard took notice.

The four-time All-Star selection responded during his postgame press conference:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.