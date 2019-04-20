Damian Lillard Responds to Dennis Schroder Mocking 'Dame Time' Celebration in G3

Damian Lillard Responds to Dennis Schroder Mocking 'Dame Time' Celebration in G3April 20, 2019
Zach Beeker/Getty Images
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder mimicked the "Dame Time" celebration of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard late in OKC's 120-108 Game 3 win Friday night, and Lillard took notice.
The four-time All-Star selection responded during his postgame press conference:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Dame thought it was funny that Schroder trolled him (via @NBAonTNT) https://t.co/PA2d8aDUf0
