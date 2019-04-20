Donovan McNabb: Eagles Need New QB If Carson Wentz Can't Get to NFC Championship

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb said the team should search for a new franchise QB if current starter Carson Wentz doesn't reach the NFC Championship Game in the next two years.

McNabb discussed Wentz on Saturday's edition of The Zach Gelb Show (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and explained why the pressure is beginning to rise on the 2016 second overall pick.

"I think in the next … two years or so he has to find a way to get … out of the second round of the playoffs," McNabb said, noting the recent success of former Eagles backup Nick Foles "proves … that some people can get into that offense and be very successful."

He added: "If [Wentz] can't get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don't know about his durability. Staying healthy is very key in this league."

