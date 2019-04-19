Danny Amendola Posts Instagram Rant on Ex-GF Olivia Culpo, Using Social Media

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Detroit Lions receiver Danny Amendola went off on a social media rant after seeing his ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo hanging out with DJ Zedd recently.

Amendola took to Instagram to "clear the air" regarding "wild stories" he's heard about himself and Culpo, via NESN's Courtney Cox (warning: post contains profanity).

In the post, Amendola acknowledged he deserves blame for the fact that the two are no longer together. He added that he prefers to keep his personal life off social media, something that became an incompatibility during their relationship:

"I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship. Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money. Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as the cost of fame in this world doesn't appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT."

He also admitted he is a "hard mfer to deal with" if somebody crosses him, though he wrote near the end of the post that all he wants is for Culpo to be happy.

The post has since been deleted. He later posted a photo of himself dancing with the caption, "Now that that’s over, let's party."

This comes after TMZ published video Thursday of Culpo and Zedd chilling at Coachella last weekend:

Amendola and Culpo had been off-and-on since at least 2016, according to Samantha Schnurr of E! News.