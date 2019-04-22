2019 NFL Mock Draft: B/R Staff Round 1 Predictions

0 of 32

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

You might have noticed that here at Bleacher Report, we love mock drafts. Like, we really, really love mock drafts. And can you blame us? It's as fun to create a mock draft as it is to consume one. Nobody's gonna bat 1.000, but there are millions of possible outcomes to speculate on—all of which are destined to stir up debate.

But mock drafts are almost always solo efforts, which means they lack the competitive nature of the real-world event.

That's about to change, because Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have come together for a group draft, and we're told at least one case of beer is on the line.

With our experts picking in alphabetical order and trades on the table, here's how the mock first round went down.