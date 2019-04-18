NFL Draft 2019: Full 1st-Round Mock Draft with 1 Week Remaining

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Draft Day, minus one week and counting.

The big issue is whether the Arizona Cardinals will make Kyler Murray the No. 1 pick in the draft, trade the pick or select another potential star.

There's no reason to think that the Cardinals won't make Murray their No. 1 pick, with the main thought being they have a new offensive-minded head coach in Kliff Kingsbury. Since the team wants the head coach to be successful as he employs his attacking offensive philosophy, why not give him the player who has the best chance of making that game plan work.

Murray's brilliance as a passer and a runner will do just that.

Here's the latest mock draft, along with some of the most notable nuggets.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals – Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray

2. San Francisco 49ers – Ohio State DE Nick Bosa

3. New York Jets – Alabama DT Quinnen Williams

4. Oakland Raiders – Kentucky OLB-DE Josh Allen

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – LSU LB Devin White

6. New York Giants – Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins

7. Jacksonville Jaguars – OT-OG Jonah Williams

8. Detroit Lions – Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson

9. Buffalo Bills – Florida OT Jawaan Taylor

10. Denver Broncos – Missouri QB Drew Lock

11. Cincinnati Bengals – Oklahoma OT Cody Ford

12. Green Bay Packers – Mississippi State DE Montez Sweat

13. Miami Dolphins – Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf

14. Atlanta Falcons – Clemson DT Christian Wilkins

15. Washington Redskins – Houston DL Ed Oliver

16. Carolina Panthers – Washington State OT Andre Dillard

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns) – Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell

18. Minnesota Vikings – Boston College OG Chris Lindstrom

19. Tennessee Titans – Iowa TE Noah Fant

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Michigan DE Rashan Gary

21. Seattle Seahawks – LSU CB Greedy Williams

22. Baltimore Ravens – Alabama RB Josh Jacobs

23. Houston Texans – Texas A&M C Erik McCoy

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears) – Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler

25. Philadelphia Eagles – Florida State EDGE Brian Burns

26. Indianapolis Colts – Mississippi State S Johnathan Abram

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys) – Alabama TE Irv Smith Jr.Washington CB Byron Murphy

28. Los Angeles Chargers – Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence

29. Kansas City Chiefs – Georgia CB DeAndre Baker

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints) – Michigan LB Devin Bush

31. Los Angeles Rams – North Carolina State C-OG Garrett Bradbury

32. New England Patriots – Arizona State WR N’Keal Harry

Draft storylines

The case for Murray

Kingsbury is a creative and forward-thinking offensive innovator who will have a chance to be at his best designing plays and formations for Murray, who has the athletic ability to do things that other quarterbacks can't accomplish.

These two men were together at Texas Tech because Kingsbury was the head coach there and he recruited Murray out of high school, and Kingsbury complimented him last October, saying he would make Murray the first pick in the draft.

Kingsbury has since tried to explain that remark. "Kyler is a tremendous player," Kingsbury said, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. "And I said that as being very complimentary before we played an opponent. I understand the sound bite but, like I said, there'll be a ton of scenarios that will come up before we get to the draft."

There are questions about Murray's lack of height at 5'10", because the typical quarterback in the NFL is 6'4" or taller. The answer to those questions usually starts with Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, because he is the best quarterback less than six feet tall in modern NFL history (Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is listed at 6'0").

Murray has sensational arm talent, and when he throws from the pocket, he goes through his progressions and shows off accuracy and velocity to all levels.

When he is forced out of the pocket, he has shown the ability to understand the chaos on the field and know exactly where to go in order to make a winning play, whether it is with his powerful arm or his quickness and speed.

Murray should be able to make one or two game-changing plays on an every-game basis. Whether that translates into victories for a 3-13 team remains in question, but the marriage of the Cardinals and Murray should happen.

The pressure is on general manager Steve Keim to figure out what to do with Josh Rosen, and a Draft Day trade would be ideal. However, if he doesn't get the right offer prior to or during the draft, he can bide his time through training camp when injuries and/or poor performances could make a potential trade partner more inclined to make a deal.

The sack masters cometh

The San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders figure to go on a mini-run by selecting impactful pass rushers with the 2, 3 and 4 selections.

Ohio State's Nick Bosa figures to go to the 49ers, as there was little doubt about how the Niners felt about him at the NFL combine.

The Niners have good size and strength up front, but they don't have the player who can fire off the edge like Bosa. He will give them the juice that they are missing because of his quickness, functional strength and the kind of fluidity that allows him to string moves together.

Bosa played just three games last year after suffering a core muscle injury early in the season. He had 4.0 sacks last year after registering 8.5 sacks in 2017.

The Jets will be in a wonderful position to select Quinnen Williams, who is coming off a sensational year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Williams had 71 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks during the 2018 season. His ability to get the edge on double-team blocks is all about quickness, and once he gets into the crease between the blockers, he uses his powerful hands to rid himself of them.

He also has shown the raw power to drive blockers into the quarterback. Williams looks like a game-plan wrecker because of his quickness and power. He may not be another Aaron Donald at this point, but give him two years and he just might be.

Josh Allen stood out on his 2018 tape with the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Raiders are a team that has a huge need for pass-rush help. He had 88 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 17.0 sacks along with five forced fumbles a year ago.

Allen has wonderful size for an edge rusher at 6'4" and 265 pounds, and he made a wonderful decision to return to school a year ago as he added at least 20 pounds to his frame.

In addition to getting bigger last season, he showed improvement against counter moves and clearly has the kind of closing speed to cause havoc.

This is Mike Mayock's first draft as general manager of the Raiders, so going in a different direction would not be a shocker. But selecting Allen will make this team better, and he might be a "safe" pick for Oakland.

Belichick takes a wideout

Bill Belichick clearly knows how to run a draft as evidenced by the six Super Bowl titles the New England Patriots have won during his tenure.

One thing Belichick does not do is draft a wide receiver with his first-round pick, although he did in his earlier run with the Cleveland Browns.

Belichick does not have to follow the conventional drafting rules and he can break his own pattern. The Patriots somehow managed to win the Super Bowl without a star at the wideout slot, but that is a position that clearly needs a major upgrade.

Arizona State's N'Keal Harry certainly checks off the boxes. He has the size at 6'3" and 215 pounds and he is a fine catch-and-run threat even though he is not a classic burner. He caught 82 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017, and he followed that up with 73-1,088-9 last season.

Harry has the kind of strength that should make him a worthy New England selection. He regularly wins the 50-50 ball with strong hands and the ability to use his body to take position away from the defender.

Tom Brady needs some new blood at the WR position, and he could do far worse than Harry.