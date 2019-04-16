2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Prospects in Danger of Falling

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Amid the hundreds of breakdowns and previews leading up to the 2019 NFL draft, it may seem like 100 different prospects have been mentioned as potential first-round picks.

But only 32 will hear their name called Thursday, April 25.

Because of the limited number of first-round slots, highly regarded prospects will drop. While that doesn't necessarily mean a slide entirely out of the opening day, a projected top selection could find himself waiting longer than anticipated.

Sometimes, though, it might end up working out better for the player, landing on a team ready to win immediately.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills: Devin White, LB, LSU

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

15. Washington: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via CLE): Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (via NO): Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Prospects Who Could Fall

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Up to this writer, Ed Oliver wouldn't leave the top five. The apparent concern is what some may consider a non-issue.

In a mid-November game, the defensive tackle had a brief disagreement with then-Houston coach Major Applewhite over wearing a particular jacket on the sideline while injured. The jacket was intended only for active players.

"Ed is a passionate human being, and that is why he is the best player in the country," Applewhite later said in a statement (h/t ESPN.com). "Last night was not indicative of his character and it was a passionate moment within our program."

Nevertheless, the event has placed the "potential character red flag" label on Oliver despite his former coach's defense.

If Oliver falls on draft night, it'll be a fortunate team's gain.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

First, the good: Have you seen this dude's arm?

When discussing velocity and distance, Drew Lock is one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the class. His greatest strength at Missouri was launching the ball downfield. In 2017, Lock led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 19 passes of 50-plus yards.

But at some point, on-field performance against top competition must outweigh a player's traits on paper.

Lock regularly thrived in nonconference play, throwing 50 touchdowns to only six interceptions with 9.7 yards per attempt from 2016-18. Opposite SEC foes, though, he managed 45 scores to 25 interceptions and averaged just 7.6 yards.

And the competition level is only tougher in the NFL; all 32 teams have a better defense than he's ever faced. Who's willing to take the high-ceiling, low-floor risk on Lock?

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Clelin Ferrell would be a worthy top-10 selection. During his three seasons at Clemson, the edge-rusher collected 164 tackles with 50 stops in the backfield and 27 sacks. He twice earned AP All-America honors and won two national championships.

But if there's an early run on quarterbacks and other teams quickly reach for wide receivers, someone has to fall.

At that point, the question is where Ferrell ranks relative to his peers. Florida State's Brian Burns and Mississippi State's Montez Sweat are among the top contenders to be selected behind Ohio State's Nick Bosa and Kentucky's Josh Allen.

Throw in the inevitable mid-round surge on offensive linemen, and Ferrell could be a steal in the late teens or early 20s.

