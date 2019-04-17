NFL International Games 2019: Full List of Matchups, Locations, Dates Revealed

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

With the schedule for the 2019 NFL regular season set to be unveiled Wednesday night, the league has given fans a preview by releasing the details for the international series early.

It revealed the dates and locations for all five international games:

The NFL has played an international game on an annual basis since 2007, with the number of contests increasing in recent years. This will mark the second time that there will be five international games, matching the 2017 season.

Last year's slate initially featured four international contests. However, poor field conditions forced the league to move the Monday Night Football showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to L.A.

That situation did not discourage the NFL from scheduling a game at Estadio Azteca in 2019, though. Kansas City is once again set to play in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, this time against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The league has played two games in Mexico City, with both coming since 2016.

Nine of the 10 teams playing abroad in 2019 have previously participated in the international series. The Carolina Panthers are the only squad without prior experience.

According to the Panthers' official website, Carolina, Houston and Green Bay are the only franchises that have yet to play games in London. The Packers will be the lone exception after this campaign, as both the Panthers and Texans are scheduled to play there this year.

The first game of the series, Oct. 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marks the first time linebacker Khalil Mack will face the Oakland Raiders since they traded him to the Chicago Bears last September.

Of note, the Jacksonville Jaguars will head to London for the seventh consecutive season. They are 3-3 in the international series and have played all of their games at Wembley Stadium.

The full 2019 regular-season schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.