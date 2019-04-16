Kevin Gilbride Named Head Coach of XFL's New York Franchise for 2020 Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

New York Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride speaks to the media after a Giants minicamp in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The XFL continues to add high-profile coaching talent before its relaunch in 2020, with Kevin Gilbride being hired as head coach of the New York franchise. 

The league officially announced Gilbride's hiring on Tuesday:

Gilbride's hiring gives five of the eight XFL teams a head coach. He joins a group that includes Bob Stoops (Dallas), Jim Zorn (Seattle), Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay) and Pep Hamilton (Washington, D.C.). 

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said on the Charlie Brennan show (h/t Mark Nelson of XFLBoard.com) in February the league hoped to have all eight head coaches hired by the end of March. 

"We've got a cadence going of about one head coach announcement per week and we will get all our markets done by the end in March," Luck said. "At some point, probably in April, we will be able to launch the team names, team colors, identity, and logos."

Houston, Los Angeles and St. Louis are still conducting searches for their head coach. 

Gilbride, 67, went 6-16 in parts of two seasons with the San Diego Chargers in 1997-98. He also has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator with five different NFL teams. The Connecticut native won two Super Bowls as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants in 2007 and 2011. 



Related

    XFL Reversing Course On Johnny Manziel? QB Now 'In the Mix'

    XFL

    XFL Reversing Course On Johnny Manziel? QB Now 'In the Mix'

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Luck Unveils New XFL Scoring, OT Rules

    😲 3 extra point options 🔥 2-point conversion shootouts in OT

    XFL

    Luck Unveils New XFL Scoring, OT Rules

    😲 3 extra point options 🔥 2-point conversion shootouts in OT

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Oliver Luck Believes Time to Plan and Money to Spend Will Help XFL Survive

    XFL

    Oliver Luck Believes Time to Plan and Money to Spend Will Help XFL Survive

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    XFL Points to the Importance of the Right TV Deal

    XFL

    XFL Points to the Importance of the Right TV Deal

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk