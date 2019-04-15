Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Monday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kyle Edmund was knocked out of the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters in the first round on Monday by Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

The British No. 1 led by a set and was 3-0 up in the second, but Schwartzman produced a superb comeback to knock the 17th seed out of the tournament.

Denis Shapovalov was another seed to see his chances ended early. The Canadian was knocked out in three sets by Jan-Lennard Struffin on his 20th birthday.

Meanwhile, Roberto Bautista Agut beat John Millman in three sets to set up a second-round clash with Rafael Nadal.

Monday's Scores

(10) Daniil Medvedev bt. Joao Sousa 6-1, 6-1

Jan-Lennard Struff bt. (15) Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-3, 6-1

(13) Fabio Fognini bt. Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Diego Schwartzman bt. (17) Kyle Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Roberto Bautista Agut bt. John Millman 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

(11) Marco Cecchinato bt. Damir Dzumhur 4-0 (retired)

(16) David Goffin bt. Guido Andreozzi 6-1, 6-4

Lorenzo Sonego bt. Andreas Seppi 7-6 (4), 6-4

Marton Fucsovics bt. (12) Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 3-6, 6-1

Jaume Munar bt. Lucas Catarina 6-0, 6-3

Dusan Lajovic bt. Malek Jaziri 6-4, 6-4

Philipp Kohlschreiber bt. Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-3

Radu Albot bt. Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-2

Mikhail Kukushkin bt. Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 6-4

Martin Klizan bt. Federico Delbonis 7-6 (3), 7-5

Tuesday's schedule is available via the ATP World Tour's official website.

Monday Recap

Edmund and Schwartzman both traded breaks of serve in a rollercoaster opening set. The 17th seed eventually took it 6-4 after breaking his opponent for the third time.

The 24-year-old then broke again early in the second set to move into a 3-0 lead, before Schwartzman promptly hit back by winning the next six games to level the match:

The Argentinian's drop shot was proving to be effective weapon against Edmund:

The momentum was with Schwartzman going into the decider, and he proved to be simply too hot for Edmund to handle:

The 26-year-old raced through the final set, for the loss of just one game, and goes on to face the winner of Tuesday's clash between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Taylor Fritz.

Shapovalov started well against the unseeded Struff and looked in good shape on his way to taking the opening set:

Struff saved two break points at 5-5 but was eventually broken in his next service game, as Shapovalov secured a hard-fought first set 7-5.

However, that was about as good as it got for the birthday boy, as he struggled with his serve and his backhand which allowed Struff to take the second 6-3 and level the match.

Struff took full advantage of his opponent's struggles to cruise through the deciding set 6-1 and dump the 15th seed out of the tournament.

The Guardian's Kevin Mitchell was not too surprised by his performance:

Struff's reward is a match with Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini in straight sets on Tuesday.