Porto vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream and TV Info for UCL Match

Porto vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream and TV Info for UCL MatchApril 16, 2019
Liverpool take a 2-0 lead with them to Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Wednsday as they bid to reach the semi-final.
Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino gave them the lead at Anfield in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, and last year's runners-up will attempt to defend it at the Estadio do Dragao.
Date: Wednesday, April 17
Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
TV: BT Sport 3 (UK), Galavision (USA)
Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (USA).
Odds: Porto (29-10), Draw (5-2), Liverpool (15-13)
Odds courtesy of Oddschecker
Liverpool met Porto in the last 16 on their way to the final last season and inflicted a 5-0 defeat on them in the first leg before seeing out a 0-0 in the second.
The Portuguese side were able to improve on that first leg showing when they met last week, but they were nevertheless beaten.
Keita gave the Reds the lead with a deflected strike in the fifth minute, while Roberto Firmino tapped home Trent Alexander-Arnold's ball in the 26th (U.S. and UK only, respectively):
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Liverpool used a big first half to take control of the quarterfinal matchup with Porto 💪 https://t.co/mpii9Y0xqo
Football commentator Ian Darke expects Liverpool to progress from there, though Porto aren't out of sight:
Ian Darke @IanDarke
Liverpool lead of 2-0 looks enough. Second goal a beauty. But Porto showed enough to keep tie alive. Salah challenge just mistimed but lucky not to see red. Studs into shin.
A single away goal will require Porto to score four past them on Wednesday, and it's difficult to imagine that happening against a side who have been so defensively robust this season.
Liverpool have shipped just 20 goals in 34 Premier League matches, having been transformed at the back by Virgil van Dijk since his arrival in January last year and goalkeeper Alisson after he joined in the summer.
Football writer Joel Rabinowitz praised the former for his showing in the first leg:
Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie
The kind of performance from Van Dijk tonight we've come to take for granted because we see it every single game, but he was immaculate there. Makes defending at this level look the easiest thing in the world.
Porto haven't reached the semi-finals of the Champions League since they won the competition in 2004 under Jose Mourinho.
While 2-0 may not be an insurmountable scoreline, it will take an enormous effort for them to make up that deficit against a side of Liverpool's calibre.
