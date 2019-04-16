Porto vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream and TV Info for UCL Match

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool take a 2-0 lead with them to Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Wednsday as they bid to reach the semi-final.

Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino gave them the lead at Anfield in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, and last year's runners-up will attempt to defend it at the Estadio do Dragao.

Date: Wednesday, April 17

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK), Galavision (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (USA).

Odds: Porto (29-10), Draw (5-2), Liverpool (15-13)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Liverpool met Porto in the last 16 on their way to the final last season and inflicted a 5-0 defeat on them in the first leg before seeing out a 0-0 in the second.

The Portuguese side were able to improve on that first leg showing when they met last week, but they were nevertheless beaten.

Keita gave the Reds the lead with a deflected strike in the fifth minute, while Roberto Firmino tapped home Trent Alexander-Arnold's ball in the 26th (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Football commentator Ian Darke expects Liverpool to progress from there, though Porto aren't out of sight:

A single away goal will require Porto to score four past them on Wednesday, and it's difficult to imagine that happening against a side who have been so defensively robust this season.

Liverpool have shipped just 20 goals in 34 Premier League matches, having been transformed at the back by Virgil van Dijk since his arrival in January last year and goalkeeper Alisson after he joined in the summer.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz praised the former for his showing in the first leg:

Porto haven't reached the semi-finals of the Champions League since they won the competition in 2004 under Jose Mourinho.

While 2-0 may not be an insurmountable scoreline, it will take an enormous effort for them to make up that deficit against a side of Liverpool's calibre.