NHL Playoffs 2019: Updated 1st-Round Schedule, Dates, Times and Predictions

One of the best regular-season teams in NHL history is now on the brink of playoff elimination.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost their third straight game to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and if they fall on the road on Tuesday, they'll be swept out of the playoffs.

And that's just one series. There are plenty of other storylines and exciting matchups around the NHL this postseason that will unfold in the next several weeks.

Here's an updated look at what's coming up in the first round, as well as predictions for Monday's slate of four games.

1st-Round Schedule (All Times ET)

Monday, April 15

Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., CNBC

Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., CNBC

Tuesday, April 16

Game 4: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., CNBC

Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, April 17

Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m., USA Network

Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, April 18

Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Game 5: Vegas at San Jose, TBD

Game 5: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD

Game 5: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

Friday, April 19

Game 5: Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 5: Colorado at Calgary, TBD

Game 5: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Saturday, April 20

Game 5: Dallas at Nashville, TBD

Game 5: Carolina at Washington, TBD*

Game 6: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD*

Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD*

Sunday, April 21

Game 6: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBD*

Game 6: Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 6: San Jose at Vegas, TBD*

Game 6: Calgary at Colorado, TBD*

Monday, April 22

Game 6: Washington at Carolina, TBD*

Game 6: Nashville at Dallas, TBD*

Game 7: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*

Game 7: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

Tuesday, April 23

Game 7: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Game 7: Toronto at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*

Wednesday, April 24

Game 7: Carolina at Washington, TBD*

Game 7: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*

Monday Predictions

Of the four series that have games Monday, three are tied at 1. So, these Game 3 matchups will be critical to see which team will take control of the series.

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will face off in one of the first two Monday games. With the series tied, each team has had an opportunity to show what it does well.

The Maple Leafs took Game 1 in Boston, notching a 4-1 victory. However, the Bruins bounced back on their home ice in Game 2, securing a 4-1 win in a physical contest.

"They set the tempo the first game," Boston left wing Brad Marchand said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We weren't prepared for that. We were [Game 2]. It's going to be a fun series."

And it should continue to be competitive. Although the Maple Leafs are returning to their home ice for Game 3, it will be the Bruins who continue to excel at their physical style to secure a victory.

Like Boston, the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames are going on the road after splitting the first two games of their respective series on home ice.

Unlike Boston, Nashville is going to fall behind 2-1 in its series against the Dallas Stars. After winning Game 1, the Stars played a close contest in Game 2, but they fell to the Predators 2-1 in overtime.

Dallas went 0-for-6 on power-play opportunities in that matchup. If it can correct that issue, it should be in good shape to win Game 3 on its home ice.

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

"We need to think shot first. We're all looking at the next play instead of looking to score," Stars coach Jim Montgomery said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "That's not only power play, but also five-on-five. I thought we passed up too many shots."

However, the Flames will bounce back for a Game 3 win against the Colorado Avalanche after falling in overtime in Game 2 at home.

The Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals have a 2-0 series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes after winning the first two games on their home ice.

Although the Capitals are in a good spot—and they'll go on to win the series—the Hurricanes have been competitive so far. On Monday night, Carolina is playing its first home playoff game since 2009. It will feed off the energy in its home arena to notch its first victory of the series.

"I hope we get a lift," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Our fans are excited. It has been a long time coming."