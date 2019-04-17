2019 NFL Schedule Leaks: Latest Rumors Ahead of Official Release

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Although fans can easily find their favorite team's opponents for the 2019 NFL season, the dates of those contests are not yet known.

That will change Wednesday, when the schedule for the upcoming campaign is unveiled.

The release is an eagerly anticipated part of the offseason because fans can officially make plans for the fall. They'll organize vacations, see when a rivalry is being played or even discover which games fit a non-full-season ticket package.

While the 2019 season is still months away, finding out the schedule is reason for real―though brief―excitement.

Known 2019 NFL Games

Thursday, Sept. 5: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday, Sept. 8: TBD vs. New England Patriots

2019 NFL International Series (Dates TBD)

London: Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders

London: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

London: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

London: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mexico City: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Rumored 2019 NFL Games

After a promising year in 2018 and an offseason loaded with high-profile transactions, the Cleveland Browns are suddenly one of the NFL's most interesting teams. As a result, they're likely to have a couple of prime-time slots this season.

Might that be starting in Week 1?

Cleveland acquired Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants via trade in March, and the Browns will travel to face the New York Jets in 2019. The Giants and Jets share MetLife Stadium, so Beckham will return to his former home.

For good measure, the first-ever game in Monday Night Football history was between the Jets and Browns. The matchup itself will be intriguing; featuring it nationally would bolster the storyline.

John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reported the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are expected to host the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, respectively, on Thanksgiving Day.

Later, on a Sports Illustrated podcast, Ourand said it's "pretty likely" a clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings will complete the Thanksgiving schedule.

Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing noted the NFL is considering a triple-header on the Saturday before Christmas. Though no teams are linked to that potential Dec. 21 trifecta, it would be an increase from two-game slates in previous years.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.