NHL Playoffs 2019: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Odds for Saturday's Round 1

There have already been some exciting games through the first three days of the NHL playoffs, and there are sure to be more heading into the first weekend of the postseason. That includes Saturday, when four matchups fill a full slate of playoff hockey.

On Friday, three teams took 2-0 leads in their first-round series—the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues. Four more teams will have an opportunity to do that Saturday.

Game 2 is an opportunity for some teams to take a commanding early lead in a series. For some, it can be a necessary win to avoid falling into a big hole before the series moves to a new location.

Saturday Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Games can be live-streamed on NBC Sports Live. Odds via Caesars.

Game 2: Carolina (+145; bet $100 to win $145) at Washington (-160; bet $160 to win $100), 3 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Dallas (+140) at Nashville (-155), 6 p.m., CNBC

Game 2: Toronto (+130) at Boston (-145), 8 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Colorado (+200) at Calgary (-230), 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday Preview

Saturday's slate begins with the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals looking to stretch their lead over the Carolina Hurricanes to 2-0 at home.

In Game 1, the Capitals had a 3-0 lead before the Hurricanes made it close with a pair of third-period goals. However, Washington held off Carolina thanks to Lars Eller's goal with 37 seconds remaining to seal the 4-2 victory.

"We didn't panic," Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "We stuck with it."

On the other side, the Hurricanes aren't scared of playing the reigning champs, and a Game 2 win would put them in a good spot as they head home for Game 3.

"We're here. We can play with them," Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "One of the biggest positives is that we've got a group in here that can play. Obviously they're the defending champs, they're a good team and they won last year for a reason and they know how to do it on that side. But I thought we stuck with them."

The Dallas Stars and Toronto Maples Leafs each notched Game 1 victories on the road over the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins, respectively. Game 2 will be crucial for the Predators and Bruins, as they'll look to avoid falling into 0-2 holes before heading on the road for Games 3 and 4.

In Game 1, Nashville suffered a close 3-2 loss to Dallas, as it cut its deficit to one goal with more than six minutes remaining. However, the Predators couldn't score that tying goal.

Meanwhile, the Bruins lost to the Maple Leafs 4-1 in Game 1, and they'll need a much stronger performance on Saturday to avoid an 0-2 deficit. Boston scored the first goal in Game 1 before allowing four straight goals to Toronto.

In Saturday's final game, the Calgary Flames, the top seed in the Western Conference, will look for a 2-0 lead against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Flames notched an impressive 4-0 victory in Game 1, which may have set the tone for the rest of the series. If they take a 2-0 lead, that will be tough for the Avalanche to overcome.

"It's a big moment against a good hockey team, it's in front of your home fans and you want to make them proud," Calgary goalie Mike Smith said, according to NHL.com's Dave Stubbs. "I thought our guys stuck with it and we got better and better as the game went on, and we were able to win the first game of the series, which is big."