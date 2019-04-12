Ex-NFL RB Cierre Wood Arrested, Charged with Murder of 5-Year-Old Girl

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Cierre Wood has been arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend's five-year-old daughter, La'Rayah Davis.

Matthew Seeman and Kelsey Thomas of NBC Las Vegas reported that police found Davis unresponsive Tuesday at an apartment in Peccole Ranch outside Las Vegas.

Per Seeman and Thomas, police said Davis had "bruises on her torso, legs and abdomen when she was examined by doctors." Prosecutors said in court Friday an autopsy revealed a "large liver laceration," and the Clark County Coroner's Office said the death has been ruled a homicide.

Wood is being held without bail. His girlfriend, Amy Taylor, faces a child abuse charge.

Davis' father, Danuan Davis, spoke at the court hearing.

"She had so many people she touched, and she was only five. That's the most tragic thing. I can't call her. I just talked to her that Monday before. 'Dad, I'll see you in two weeks.' The next day I get a call that she's gone," he said.

Davis also said La'Rayah "was afraid to go home. She kept telling me something was wrong."

Wood, 28, spent time with five NFL teams from 2013 to 2015. He made five combined regular-season appearances with the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

A GoFundMe page has been created to bring Davis' body back to her father for a memorial service.