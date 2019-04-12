Antonio Brown Says 'Stay Woke' to Video About JuJu Smith-Schuster Twitter Beef

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown responded "Stay woke !" to a Speak for Yourself clip of FS1 analyst Marcellus Wiley defending the wideout in his ongoing feud with ex-teammate and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster:

The simmering feud heated up after this Brown tweet in response to a fan who tweeted the news that Smith-Schuster had been named the 2018 team MVP:

Smith-Schuster responded with a series of tweets:

Different analysts have taken sides on the debate. Wiley is clearly in the Brown camp, while Ryan Clark of ESPN has defended Smith-Schuster:

For those hoping to get their popcorn ready for a Steelers vs. Raiders showdown, they'll have to hope for a postseason game. The two teams are not scheduled against each other on the regular-season slate.