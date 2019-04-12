Antonio Brown Says 'Stay Woke' to Video About JuJu Smith-Schuster Twitter Beef

Antonio Brown Says 'Stay Woke' to Video About JuJu Smith-Schuster Twitter BeefApril 12, 2019
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown responded "Stay woke !" to a Speak for Yourself clip of FS1 analyst Marcellus Wiley defending the wideout in his ongoing feud with ex-teammate and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster:
The simmering feud heated up after this Brown tweet in response to a fan who tweeted the news that Smith-Schuster had been named the 2018 team MVP:
Antonio Brown @AB84
Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx
Smith-Schuster responded with a series of tweets:
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh
Different analysts have taken sides on the debate. Wiley is clearly in the Brown camp, while Ryan Clark of ESPN has defended Smith-Schuster:
For those hoping to get their popcorn ready for a Steelers vs. Raiders showdown, they'll have to hope for a postseason game. The two teams are not scheduled against each other on the regular-season slate.
