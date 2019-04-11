Wesley Reveals Juventus Transfer from Flamengo in Instagram Post

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 03: The Juventus logo is seen on a stand prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between Juventus and Real Madrid at Allianz Stadium on April 3, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Brazilian full-back Wesley has announced he is joining Juventus from Flamengo on a free transfer, making the news public in a post on Instagram.

Per Football Italia, the 19-year-old uploaded a photo of himself wearing a Juventus training coat, adding the caption "a new story God has in store for me."

Nicknamed "Gasolina," he's represented by Mino Raiola, the Italian-born Dutch agent who has strong dealings with Juventus and has Moise Kean and Blaise Matuidi among his clients.

TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of the new stadium of the FC Juventus ahead of the ceremony of inauguration and the pre season friendly match between FC Juventus and Notts County on September 8, 2011 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennic
Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

According to Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia), Wesley had been involved in a contractual dispute with Flamengo since May of last year. That issue is now resolved, freeing him up to make the move to Europe and join Serie A giants Juventus.

A Brazil youth international, he was part of the team that won the 2017 Under-17 South American championship.

The Bianconeri have invested in the Brazilian market in recent years, although none of the players who made the switch to Turin have made an impact yet. Matheus Pereira da Silva is back with the club after several loan spells, while Rogerio is completing a loan stint with Sassuolo.

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - APRIL 04: Rogerio of Sassuolo competes for the ball with Medhi Leris of Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Chievo at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on April 4, 2019 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Per Pearce Bates of the Birmingham Mail, the latter was a target for Wolves earlier this season, and he's expected to be sold once he returns to Turin. Per Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Juventus reportedly plan on using him to land a bigger fish:

Wesley will likely join Juventus' Under-23 squad, which currently plays in Serie C and functions as a developmental side. Young talents like Pereira, Grigoris Kastanos, Christian Makoun and Stephy Mavididi have worked with the team while also getting the chance to train alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus are well-stocked at right-back, with Joao Cancelo, Mattia De Sciglio and Leonardo Spinazzola all impressing this season, so Wesley will have every opportunity to develop at his own pace.

Related

    De Ligt Believes Ajax Can Knock Juve Out

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    De Ligt Believes Ajax Can Knock Juve Out

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Costa Gets 8-Game Ban for NSFW Ref Rant

    Atletico striker's season is over

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Costa Gets 8-Game Ban for NSFW Ref Rant

    Atletico striker's season is over

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Spurs 'Close' to Signing $22M Macedonian Midfielder

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs 'Close' to Signing $22M Macedonian Midfielder

    Nihat Emre Kocaaslan
    via Sport Witness

    Dele Having Scan on Suspected Broken Hand

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dele Having Scan on Suspected Broken Hand

    Ed Alexander
    via 90min.com