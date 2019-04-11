Wesley Reveals Juventus Transfer from Flamengo in Instagram Post

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Brazilian full-back Wesley has announced he is joining Juventus from Flamengo on a free transfer, making the news public in a post on Instagram.

Per Football Italia, the 19-year-old uploaded a photo of himself wearing a Juventus training coat, adding the caption "a new story God has in store for me."

Nicknamed "Gasolina," he's represented by Mino Raiola, the Italian-born Dutch agent who has strong dealings with Juventus and has Moise Kean and Blaise Matuidi among his clients.

According to Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia), Wesley had been involved in a contractual dispute with Flamengo since May of last year. That issue is now resolved, freeing him up to make the move to Europe and join Serie A giants Juventus.

A Brazil youth international, he was part of the team that won the 2017 Under-17 South American championship.

The Bianconeri have invested in the Brazilian market in recent years, although none of the players who made the switch to Turin have made an impact yet. Matheus Pereira da Silva is back with the club after several loan spells, while Rogerio is completing a loan stint with Sassuolo.

Per Pearce Bates of the Birmingham Mail, the latter was a target for Wolves earlier this season, and he's expected to be sold once he returns to Turin. Per Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Juventus reportedly plan on using him to land a bigger fish:

Wesley will likely join Juventus' Under-23 squad, which currently plays in Serie C and functions as a developmental side. Young talents like Pereira, Grigoris Kastanos, Christian Makoun and Stephy Mavididi have worked with the team while also getting the chance to train alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus are well-stocked at right-back, with Joao Cancelo, Mattia De Sciglio and Leonardo Spinazzola all impressing this season, so Wesley will have every opportunity to develop at his own pace.