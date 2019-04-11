NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: TV, Live Stream Info for Thursday's 1st-Round Schedule

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NHL playoffs began on Wednesday night, but not for every team that made the postseason. On Thursday night, three more playoff series will open with Game 1.

Although Thursday's slate is smaller, each game should be a good matchup. The Washington Capitals, last year's Stanley Cup champions, and the Calgary Flames, the top seed in the Western Conference, are among the teams that will be in action.

While playoff series are a best-of-seven format, it can definitely be important for teams to get off to a strong start. Six teams will be trying to do that Thursday.

Thursday Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Games can be live-streamed on NBC Sports Live



Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m., USA Network

Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday Preview

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The night begins with a pair of Eastern Conference series, as the Bruins host the Maple Leafs and the Capitals host the Hurricanes.

Boston had 107 points in the regular season, tied for second-most in the NHL. The Bruins could be a Stanley Cup contender this year, but first, they'll need to take down their Atlantic Division rivals, the Maple Leafs.

"We can't look past anybody," Boston team president Cam Neely said, according to the Boston Herald's Steve Conroy. "And we have to look at ourselves and what we have to do to play well. That's the focus for us."

The Bruins won the regular-season series against the Maple Leafs, 3-1. However, the two teams haven't played since Jan. 12.

The Capitals begin their Stanley Cup defense with a first-round series against the Hurricanes, who they beat all four times they played this season including twice in the final week of March.

Although Washington has some veterans back from last year's team, including star Alex Ovechkin, it has a new coach at the helm entering this year's postseason. Former coach Barry Trotz is now with the New York Islanders, while the Capitals are led by Todd Reirden.

From 1999-2017, Washington never made it past the second round of the playoffs. After last year's Stanley Cup win, the Capitals have more confidence.

"There's just a belief," Washington forward T.J. Oshie said, according to the Washington Post's Barry Svrluga. "There's a reassurance in here that we have what it takes to get it done."

Thursday's playoff slate concludes with a late Western Conference matchup between the Flames and Avalanche.

Calgary led the West in points (107), wins (50) and goal differential (plus-62) during the regular season. However, Colorado has been playing well over the past month, as it won eight of its last 11 games to secure the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

After winning all three regular-season matchups against the Avalanche, the Flames will look to get off to a good start in the postseason.

"I think that's kind of what gets you in trouble and maybe got us in trouble last series, last time we were in the playoffs. We maybe tried to change a little too much," Calgary left wing Matthew Tkachuk said, according to the Calgary Herald's Daniel Austin. "Just stick with what got you there. Our crowd is going to be electric, and that's something we're looking forward to."