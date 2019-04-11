NHL Playoffs 2019: Schedule and Latest Odds for Stanley Cup Bracket Picture

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The NHL playoffs got underway on Wednesday night, and there were some surprising results to start a few of the first-round series.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, the heavy favorites to win the Stanley Cup, dropped Game 1 of their series against the Columbus Blue Jackets at home. The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators also lost on home ice, respectively falling to the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars.

The New York Islanders notched a home win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, as did the San Jose Sharks, who beat the Vegas Golden Knights.

After the Lightning and Predators dropped their first playoff games against wild-card opponents, they will be looking to get back on track when their series resume.

1st-Round Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary

Games can be live-streamed on NBC Sports Live

Thursday, April 11

Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m., USA Network

Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, April 12

Game 2: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., CNBC

Game 2: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

Game 2: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, April 13

Game 2: Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m., CNBC

Game 2: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Sunday, April 14

Game 3: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m., NBC

Game 3: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., CNBC

Game 3: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Monday, April 15

Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., CNBC

Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., CNBC

Tuesday, April 16

Game 4: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., CNBC

Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, April 17

Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m., USA Network

Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, April 18

Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Game 5: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*

Game 5: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*

Game 5: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

Friday, April 19

Game 5: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Game 5: Toronto at Boston, TBD*

Game 5: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*

Saturday, April 20

Game 5: Carolina at Washington, TBD*

Game 5: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*

Game 6: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD*

Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD*

Sunday, April 21

Game 6: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBD*

Game 6: Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 6: San Jose at Vegas, TBD*

Game 6: Calgary at Colorado, TBD*

Monday, April 22

Game 6: Washington at Carolina, TBD*

Game 6: Nashville at Dallas, TBD*

Game 7: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*

Game 7: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

Tuesday, April 23

Game 7: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Game 7: Toronto at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*

Wednesday, April 24

Game 7: Carolina at Washington, TBD*

Game 7: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*

Odds to Win Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay: +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

San Jose: +800

St. Louis: +1,000

Boston: +1,000

Calgary: +1,000

Vegas: +1,000

Winnipeg: +1,000

Pittsburgh: +1,200

Washington: +1,200

Nashville: +1,400

Toronto: +1,600

N.Y. Islanders: +2,200

Carolina: +3,000

Dallas: +3,000

Columbus: +3,000

Colorado: +3,500

Odds courtesy of Caesars and accurate as of Tuesday night ET.

Betting Advice

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Although the Lightning lost Game 1 of their series against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night, they are still the safest bet early in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead in its postseason opener, but it gave up four consecutive goals to drop a 4-3 decision to Columbus.

"Our mentality has to be when we get in this situation to shut teams down, not to add to the lead," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said, per Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times. "When you have the mentality that you want to outscore teams, these are the things that can happen."

The Lightning may not have faced much adversity during the regular season, but they are too talented to not get back on track and make a deep run. So don't worry about bets on Tampa Bay after one loss.

Another smart bet could be on the Sharks, who entered the playoffs with the second-best odds to win the Stanley Cup and had a strong start to the playoffs with a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday. In a physical matchup, San Jose showed its mettle.

"That's going to happen," Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson said, per Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News. "hat's going to be every game. That's playoffs. That's what it's all about. That's what's fun about it—finding new ways to be successful. We're looking forward to the next game."

The Sharks have a challenging first-round series, and they will likely have to face the Flames—the top seed in the Western Conference—if they advance.

However, San Jose is a talented team looking to win veteran center Joe Thornton his first Stanley Cup in perhaps his final opportunity. The Sharks are another good team to bet on to win it all.