NHL Playoffs 2019: Schedule and Latest Odds for Stanley Cup Bracket Picture

NHL Playoffs 2019: Schedule and Latest Odds for Stanley Cup Bracket PictureApril 11, 2019
The NHL playoffs got underway on Wednesday night, and there were some surprising results to start a few of the first-round series.
The Tampa Bay Lightning, the heavy favorites to win the Stanley Cup, dropped Game 1 of their series against the Columbus Blue Jackets at home. The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators also lost on home ice, respectively falling to the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars.
The New York Islanders notched a home win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, as did the San Jose Sharks, who beat the Vegas Golden Knights.
After the Lightning and Predators dropped their first playoff games against wild-card opponents, they will be looking to get back on track when their series resume.
1st-Round Schedule (All Times ET)
*If necessary
Games can be live-streamed on NBC Sports Live
Thursday, April 11
Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Friday, April 12
Game 2: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Saturday, April 13
Game 2: Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Sunday, April 14
Game 3: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m., NBC
Game 3: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Monday, April 15
Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., CNBC
Tuesday, April 16
Game 4: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Wednesday, April 17
Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m., USA Network
Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Thursday, April 18
Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Game 5: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*
Game 5: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 5: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*
Friday, April 19
Game 5: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 5: Toronto at Boston, TBD*
Game 5: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*
Saturday, April 20
Game 5: Carolina at Washington, TBD*
Game 5: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*
Game 6: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD*
Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD*
Sunday, April 21
Game 6: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBD*
Game 6: Boston at Toronto, TBD*
Game 6: San Jose at Vegas, TBD*
Game 6: Calgary at Colorado, TBD*
Monday, April 22
Game 6: Washington at Carolina, TBD*
Game 6: Nashville at Dallas, TBD*
Game 7: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 7: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*
Tuesday, April 23
Game 7: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 7: Toronto at Boston, TBD*
Game 7: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*
Game 7: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*
Wednesday, April 24
Game 7: Carolina at Washington, TBD*
Game 7: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*
Odds to Win Stanley Cup
Tampa Bay: +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
San Jose: +800
St. Louis: +1,000
Boston: +1,000
Calgary: +1,000
Vegas: +1,000
Winnipeg: +1,000
Pittsburgh: +1,200
Washington: +1,200
Nashville: +1,400
Toronto: +1,600
N.Y. Islanders: +2,200
Carolina: +3,000
Dallas: +3,000
Columbus: +3,000
Colorado: +3,500
Odds courtesy of Caesars and accurate as of Tuesday night ET.
Betting Advice
Although the Lightning lost Game 1 of their series against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night, they are still the safest bet early in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead in its postseason opener, but it gave up four consecutive goals to drop a 4-3 decision to Columbus.
"Our mentality has to be when we get in this situation to shut teams down, not to add to the lead," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said, per Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times. "When you have the mentality that you want to outscore teams, these are the things that can happen."
The Lightning may not have faced much adversity during the regular season, but they are too talented to not get back on track and make a deep run. So don't worry about bets on Tampa Bay after one loss.
Another smart bet could be on the Sharks, who entered the playoffs with the second-best odds to win the Stanley Cup and had a strong start to the playoffs with a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday. In a physical matchup, San Jose showed its mettle.
"That's going to happen," Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson said, per Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News. "hat's going to be every game. That's playoffs. That's what it's all about. That's what's fun about it—finding new ways to be successful. We're looking forward to the next game."
The Sharks have a challenging first-round series, and they will likely have to face the Flames—the top seed in the Western Conference—if they advance.
However, San Jose is a talented team looking to win veteran center Joe Thornton his first Stanley Cup in perhaps his final opportunity. The Sharks are another good team to bet on to win it all.
