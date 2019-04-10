Josh Bailey Goal Gives Islanders Game 1 OT Win vs. Sidney Crosby, Penguins

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) prepares to take the game-wining shot during overtime of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The first 60 minutes couldn't decide a winner.

Josh Bailey made sure to do so in extra time.

The winger lit the lamp at the 4:39 mark in the overtime period, giving the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday.

The Penguins forced overtime with a Justin Schultz goal with under a minute-and-a-half remaining in regulation. Nick Leddy had scored a go-ahead goal for the Islanders earlier in the period.

Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored first-period goals for the Islanders to give them a 2-1 lead at the intermission. Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin scored the first two goals for Pittsburgh.

     


This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Blue Jackets Shock Lightning with Stunning Game 1 Comeback

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Blue Jackets Shock Lightning with Stunning Game 1 Comeback

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    Devils Win NHL Draft Lottery

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Devils Win NHL Draft Lottery

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Voynov Suspended Until 2020

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Report: Voynov Suspended Until 2020

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    For the Tampa Bay Lightning, Only 1 Trophy Matters

    NHL logo
    NHL

    For the Tampa Bay Lightning, Only 1 Trophy Matters

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer