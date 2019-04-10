Josh Bailey Goal Gives Islanders Game 1 OT Win vs. Sidney Crosby, Penguins

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The first 60 minutes couldn't decide a winner.

Josh Bailey made sure to do so in extra time.

The winger lit the lamp at the 4:39 mark in the overtime period, giving the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday.

The Penguins forced overtime with a Justin Schultz goal with under a minute-and-a-half remaining in regulation. Nick Leddy had scored a go-ahead goal for the Islanders earlier in the period.

Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored first-period goals for the Islanders to give them a 2-1 lead at the intermission. Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin scored the first two goals for Pittsburgh.



This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

