2019 NFL Draft: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Teams Most in Need of Impact Prospect

Every team with a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft hopes the player they select makes an immediate impact.

But there are a few franchises who must receive production from their top draft picks in order to succeed during the 2019 NFL regular season.

A handful of teams who fall into that category have first-year head coaches at the helm and sit in the top five of the first round, while others are looking for significant upgrades at certain positions to improve in the win column.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

12. Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Teams In Need Of Impact Prospect

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals haven't had a winning season since 2015, and they cut the cord on Steve Wilks' head-coaching tenure after one season.

With a new head coach in Kliff Kingsbury now in charge, the Cardinals are under pressure to achieve some type of progress in 2019.

Kingsbury doesn't have much to build on from a team that went 3-13 in 2018, but he does have a franchise quarterback at his disposal in Josh Rosen.

Whether he keeps Rosen or drafts Kyler Murray remains to be seen, but that will be the first important decision he will have to make alongside general manager Steve Keim.

No matter which offensive direction the Cardinals choose to go in, they need the No. 1 pick to make an immediate impact.

If that No. 1 pick is Murray, the Cardinals need production out of him right away since they would be moving on from Rosen, who should be able to take a step up in his game from 2018.

If the Cardinals elect to keep Rosen and go after a defensive player with the No. 1 pick, Nick Bosa is the likely option since he was the consensus top selection in mock drafts before Murray declared his intentions to play football over baseball.

An argument can be made the Cardinals need an impact player on defense more since they ranked 26th in team defense in 2018.

By selecting Bosa, or defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the Cardinals would start a process to improve a run defense that gave up the most yards in the NFL a year ago.

If the Cardinals select Murray and have him wait to take the field behind Rosen, or don't get production out of a star defensive prospect, they will likely be in contention for the No. 1 pick in 2020.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians has plenty of work to do with his roster to turn the Buccaneers into a contender.

The first step to making that happen is picking a defensive prospect with the No. 5 overall selection.

With Bosa, Williams and Josh Allen off the board, the Buccaneers will turn to LSU's Devin White to bolster the middle of their defense.

Any improvement on defense is welcome for the franchise that ranked 31st in total defense in 2018.

White would be a natural replacement for Kwon Alexander, who signed an offseason deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

White would have a chance to start right away while learning the intricacies of the position from veteran Lavonte David.

From Tampa Bay's perspective, picking a defensive player out of LSU is as safe of a bet as you can make on draft day.

The Buccaneers are aware of this fact firsthand, as they chose Alexander out of LSU in the fourth round in 2015 and received four solid seasons from the linebacker.

If he follows the path set for him by other LSU stars, White would join Alexander, Jamal Adams, Deion Jones, Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu as impact players from the program on NFL defenses.

Taking White in the first round also allows the Buccaneers to focus on upgrading the offensive skill positions in the later rounds similar to what they did in 2018, when they took defensive tackle Vita Vea in the first round and running back Ronald Jones in the second round.

