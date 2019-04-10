FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Robert Lewandowski, Heung-Min Son Headline TOTW 30

TF-Images/Getty Images

Roberto Lewandowski is the standout player in Team of the Week 30 after his double against Borussia Dortmund at the weekend put Bayern Munich in the driving seat to win the Bundesliga.

Players of FIFA 19's Ultimate Team will also be able to pick up a boosted Heung-Min Son after the Tottenham Hotspur star's recent return to goalscoring form.

The duo are joined in TOTW 30 by Roma's Daniele De Rossi, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Anderson Talisca of Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.

Here is the full lineup, courtesy of EA Sports:

Lewandowski Turns Title Race in Bayern's Favour

For much of the 2018-19 season it has looked as though Bayern's run of six consecutive Bundesliga titles would be ended by Lucien Favre's exciting Dortmund side.

However, Bayern's near-immaculate league form in 2019, paired with Dortmund suffering a few poor results, meant the defending champions went into Saturday's Der Klassiker trailing their rivals by just two points.

And by half-time at the Allianz Arena, the top of the table was beckoning for Bayern as they were 4-0 up:

They eventually dealt out a 5-0 drubbing to Dortmund, turning the tide in the title race.

Lewandowski scored twice, Bayern's second in the 17th minute and fifth in the 89th, to reach yet another landmark in his career:

Some below-par performances in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League recently have left some questioning the Poland international's standing among the world's elite strikers.

But he remains a devastating finisher.

The 30-year-old's first against Dortmund was pure class as he took advantage of a defensive mistake by chipping the goalkeeper and volleying into an empty net.

His second was more routine as he tapped home from a yard out.

In Bundesliga terms, Lewandowski remains as good as they come, and his new rating of 94 is well earned, as is his 93 for shooting.

Son Ends Spurs Misery

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Son, meanwhile, had been suffering a goal drought of late that had corresponded with Tottenham's decline from Premier League title challengers to top-four battlers.

His seven-game barren run for club and country ended last Wednesday as he became the first player to score at Tottenham's new stadium:

He netted after 55 minutes against Crystal Palace before Christian Eriksen's goal 10 minutes from time secured Spurs their first win in six matches in the league.

A brilliant solo effort from the South Korean playmaker then proved the difference on Tuesday as Spurs earned a potentially invaluable 1-0 win against Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Son is a true attacking all-rounder, as his 89 ratings for pace, shooting and dribbling prove, and if he can stay in form until the end of the season, that will be very good news for Spurs.