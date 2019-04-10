NHL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Stanley Cup Bracket Format and Predictions

NHL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Stanley Cup Bracket Format and PredictionsApril 10, 2019
For hockey fans, things are about to get very exciting. The NHL playoffs open on Wednesday night, beginning a seven-week period of the top teams around the league battling for the Stanley Cup.
Some teams are looking to live up to expectations and make a deep run through the postseason, while lower-seeded teams, particularly the wild cards, are hoping to pull off some upsets and contend for the championship.
It all starts with five first-round matchups on Wednesday night, beginning with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the heavy favorites to win it all, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Here's everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs entering the start of the first round.
1st-Round Schedule (All Times ET)
*If necessary
Games can be live-streamed on NBC Sports Live
Wednesday, April 10
Game 1: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 1: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m., NHL Network
Game 1: Dallas at Nashville, 9:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Thursday, April 11
Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Friday, April 12
Game 2: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Saturday, April 13
Game 2: Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Sunday, April 14
Game 3: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m., NBC
Game 3: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Monday, April 15
Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., CNBC
Tuesday, April 16
Game 4: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Wednesday, April 17
Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m., USA Network
Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Thursday, April 18
Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Game 5: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*
Game 5: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 5: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*
Friday, April 19
Game 5: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 5: Toronto at Boston, TBD*
Game 5: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*
Saturday, April 20
Game 5: Carolina at Washington, TBD*
Game 5: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*
Game 6: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD*
Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD*
Sunday, April 21
Game 6: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBD*
Game 6: Boston at Toronto, TBD*
Game 6: San Jose at Vegas, TBD*
Game 6: Calgary at Colorado, TBD*
Monday, April 22
Game 6: Washington at Carolina, TBD*
Game 6: Nashville at Dallas, TBD*
Game 7: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 7: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*
Tuesday, April 23
Game 7: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 7: Toronto at Boston, TBD*
Game 7: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*
Game 7: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*
Wednesday, April 24
Game 7: Carolina at Washington, TBD*
Game 7: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*
1st-Round Predictions
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay over Columbus in four games
Boston over Toronto in six games
Washington over Carolina in five games
Pittsburgh over N.Y. Islanders in seven games
Western Conference
Calgary over Colorado in five games
San Jose over Vegas in seven games
Nashville over Dallas in six games
Winnipeg over St. Louis in seven games
Playoff Format, Favorites
Since 1987, all four rounds have consisted of best-of-seven series, and this year isn't any different. To win the Stanley Cup, a team will have to win 16 games, while avoiding losing four games in any single series.
The winners of each of the four divisions are taking on a wild-card team, while the second- and third-place teams from each division are going head-to-head. The top teams in each conference—the Tampa Bay Lightning and Calgary Flames—will have home-ice advantage on their respective sides of the bracket.
The two top teams to watch are the Lightning, the Presidents' Trophy winner, and the Washington Capitals, who won the Stanley Cup last year. When these teams met in last year's Eastern Conference Final, the Capitals pulled out the win in seven games.
If Tampa Bay and Washington meet again with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line, expect some of the best games of the postseason.
However, the Flames, the top seed in the Western Conference, could also be a threat to win the trophy. It wouldn't be surprising to see them taking on the Lightning or Capitals in this year's finals.
But the Lightning weren't just the best team in the NHL this season, they were dominant, leading the league in points (128), wins (62) and goals (325). They had three players score more than 40 goals, including Nikita Kucherov, who led the NHL with 128 points.
So, while there should be some competitive series throughout the postseason, expect to see the Lightning players hoisting the Stanley Cup to end the 2018-19 season.
