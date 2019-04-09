2019 NHL Draft Lottery: Devils Get No. 1 Pick, Full Results, Reaction

Elsa/Getty Images

Stanley Cup dreams are still alive for the 16 teams headed to the 2019 NHL playoffs, but the other franchises had their eyes on a different prize during Tuesday’s draft lottery.

The New Jersey Devils won the right to pick first and were followed by the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks. SportsNet reporter Elliotte Friedman shared the full results in a series of tweets.

1. New Jersey Devils

2. New York Rangers

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Colorado Avalanche

5. Los Angeles Kings

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. Buffalo Sabres

8. Edmonton Oilers

9. Anaheim Ducks

10. Vancouver Canucks

11. Philadelphia Flyers

12. Minnesota Wild

13. Florida Panthers

14. Arizona Coyotes

15. Montreal Canadiens

The Devils seemed to take the news well:

Abbey Mastracco of NorthJersey.com noted they had the third-best chances to land the top overall pick at 11.5 percent. It was the Colorado Avalanche—who owned the Ottawa Senators' pick as part of the 2017 trade involving Matt Duchene—who had the best chance at 18.5 percent.

Unfortunately for the Avalanche, they slipped to fourth. However, they can take solace knowing are the only team in the lottery who reached the playoffs this year.

This will be an important draft for New Jersey for more than just the No. 1 pick. It owns 10 picks overall, including six in the first three rounds, and will be under pressure to reload with an eye on the future of the franchise.

Lottery luck is nothing new for the team either seeing as how it won the No. 1 pick in 2017 and drafted center Nico Hischier. Hischier has played the last two seasons, scoring 52 points as a rookie and 47 as a second-year playmaker.

This year's draft is on June 21 and 22 in Vancouver and features two teenagers as the presumed top picks. American Jack Hughes, 17, and Finland's Kaapo Kakko, 18, will likely be the first two players drafted.