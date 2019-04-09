NFL, NFLPA Meet to Discuss Negotiations for New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement saying they're committed to meeting regularly to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement after a meeting Tuesday.

"Today, the members of the NFL's Management Council and the NFLPA's Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement," the statement read. "The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representatives."

The current CBA, which was signed following the 2011 lockout, runs through the 2020 season. There has been widespread speculation about a potential work stoppage when the current deal expires; the NFLPA sent a memo to players in 2017 warning them to begin saving money.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.