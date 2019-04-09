Cristiano Ronaldo Trains with Juventus Ahead of UCL Quarter-Final vs. Ajax

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo trained with Juventus on the eve of their clash with Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian champions head to Amsterdam on Wednesday for the first leg of their quarter-final showdown and there were some fears Ronaldo may miss the game after he was absent from their past three Serie A matches because of an injury suffered on international duty.

However, as relayed by Romeo Agresti of Goal, the Portuguese was involved in Juventus' session on Tuesday morning:

While Ronaldo looks ready to play a role, Juventus may be without a couple of other key men in the form of Giorgio Chiellini and Emre Can, as they were not involved in full training.

Having Ronaldo involved will be a huge boost to manager Massimiliano Allegri though, as the forward has shown many times how influential he can be in the knockout stages of the Champions League:

The 34-year-old has also proved how influential he can be in this edition of the competition, having inspired Juventus to a tremendous comeback win over Atletico Madrid in the previous round.

After losing the first leg 2-0 in the Spanish capital, Juventus were looking to Ronaldo to deliver something special in Turin. The Portuguese did not disappoint, as he scored a brilliant hat-trick to put his team into the last eight (U.S. only):

Given he's the all-time top goalscorer in Champions League history, it's nights like these against Ajax that Juventus would have had in mind when they signed Ronaldo last summer from Real Madrid on the back of him winning his third successive Champions League title and fifth in total.

Although Juventus have a strong squad and other fine forwards in Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and rising star Moise Kean, their supporters would feel much better about their chances of success in Amsterdam on Wednesday if their No. 7 was involved.