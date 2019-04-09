NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Complete 1st-Round Schedule and Series Predictions

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The NHL playoffs are nearing, and the postseason will begin with five first-round matchups on Wednesday. The other three first-round series will then open on Thursday.

With 16 teams in the playoffs and each series happening in a best-of-seven format, there could be some surprises. And there should provide some exciting action.

In the regular season, games that are tied at the end of regulation go to a five-minute overtime period, followed by a shootout if the game is still tied.

In the postseason, though, tied games go into continuous 20-minute overtime periods until a winner is decided.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket

1st-Round Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary

Games can be live-streamed on NBC Sports Live

Wednesday, April 10

Game 1: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., USA Network

Game 1: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 1: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m., NHL Network

Game 1: Dallas at Nashville, 9:30 p.m., USA Network

Game 1: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, April 11

Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m., USA Network

Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, April 12

Game 2: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., CNBC

Game 2: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

Game 2: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, April 13

Game 2: Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m., CNBC

Game 2: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Sunday, April 14

Game 3: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m., NBC

Game 3: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., CNBC

Game 3: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Monday, April 15

Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., CNBC

Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., CNBC

Tuesday, April 16

Game 4: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., CNBC

Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, April 17

Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m., USA Network

Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, April 18

Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Game 5: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*

Game 5: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*

Game 5: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

Friday, April 19

Game 5: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Game 5: Toronto at Boston, TBD*

Game 5: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*

Saturday, April 20

Game 5: Carolina at Washington, TBD*

Game 5: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*

Game 6: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD*

Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD*

Sunday, April 21

Game 6: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBD*

Game 6: Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 6: San Jose at Vegas, TBD*

Game 6: Calgary at Colorado, TBD*

Monday, April 22

Game 6: Washington at Carolina, TBD*

Game 6: Nashville at Dallas, TBD*

Game 7: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*

Game 7: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

Tuesday, April 23

Game 7: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Game 7: Toronto at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*

Wednesday, April 24

Game 7: Carolina at Washington, TBD*

Game 7: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*

1st-Round Predictions

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay over Columbus in four games

Boston over Toronto in six games

Washington over Carolina in five games

Pittsburgh over N.Y. Islanders in seven games

Western Conference

Calgary over Colorado in five games

San Jose over Vegas in seven games

Nashville over Dallas in six games

Winnipeg over St. Louis in seven games

1st-Round Breakdown

For the top team in each conference, the first round should be a quick series, as both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Calgary Flames were much better than their opponents during the regular season.

The Lightning won 15 more games than their first-round opponent, the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Flames won 12 more games than the Colorado Avalanche. Neither of these series will go longer than five games.

However, there should be some other more competitive series in the opening round of the NHL playoffs.

One to watch is the Western Conference matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights.

John Locher/Associated Press

The Golden Knights weren't as strong during the regular season as their inaugural campaign, but they have experienced playoff success after making it to the Stanley Cup Finals a year ago. Plus, they improved midseason by acquiring right wing Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25.

One difference-maker for the Sharks could be defenseman Erik Karlsson, who returned from a groin injury for the regular-season finale this past Saturday. Although he only played one game after missing more than a month, he could make an impact.

"I'm going to be ready to go full out on Wednesday, and hopefully, pick it up where I left off," Karlsson said, according to the Mercury News.

The Sharks and Golden Knights could go to seven games, but the edge goes to San Jose, which will get revenge after losing to Vegas in the second round of last year's playoffs.

Other series that could go to seven games are New York-Pittsburgh and Winnipeg-St. Louis. Expect the Penguins and Jets to come out on top there.