NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Complete 1st-Round Schedule and Series Predictions

NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Complete 1st-Round Schedule and Series PredictionsApril 9, 2019
The NHL playoffs are nearing, and the postseason will begin with five first-round matchups on Wednesday. The other three first-round series will then open on Thursday.
With 16 teams in the playoffs and each series happening in a best-of-seven format, there could be some surprises. And there should provide some exciting action.
In the regular season, games that are tied at the end of regulation go to a five-minute overtime period, followed by a shootout if the game is still tied.
In the postseason, though, tied games go into continuous 20-minute overtime periods until a winner is decided.
Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket
1st-Round Schedule (All Times ET)
*If necessary
Games can be live-streamed on NBC Sports Live
Wednesday, April 10
Game 1: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 1: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m., NHL Network
Game 1: Dallas at Nashville, 9:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Thursday, April 11
Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Friday, April 12
Game 2: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Saturday, April 13
Game 2: Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Sunday, April 14
Game 3: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m., NBC
Game 3: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Monday, April 15
Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., CNBC
Tuesday, April 16
Game 4: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Wednesday, April 17
Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m., USA Network
Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Thursday, April 18
Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Game 5: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*
Game 5: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 5: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*
Friday, April 19
Game 5: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 5: Toronto at Boston, TBD*
Game 5: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*
Saturday, April 20
Game 5: Carolina at Washington, TBD*
Game 5: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*
Game 6: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD*
Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD*
Sunday, April 21
Game 6: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBD*
Game 6: Boston at Toronto, TBD*
Game 6: San Jose at Vegas, TBD*
Game 6: Calgary at Colorado, TBD*
Monday, April 22
Game 6: Washington at Carolina, TBD*
Game 6: Nashville at Dallas, TBD*
Game 7: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 7: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*
Tuesday, April 23
Game 7: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 7: Toronto at Boston, TBD*
Game 7: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*
Game 7: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*
Wednesday, April 24
Game 7: Carolina at Washington, TBD*
Game 7: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*
1st-Round Predictions
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay over Columbus in four games
Boston over Toronto in six games
Washington over Carolina in five games
Pittsburgh over N.Y. Islanders in seven games
Western Conference
Calgary over Colorado in five games
San Jose over Vegas in seven games
Nashville over Dallas in six games
Winnipeg over St. Louis in seven games
1st-Round Breakdown
For the top team in each conference, the first round should be a quick series, as both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Calgary Flames were much better than their opponents during the regular season.
The Lightning won 15 more games than their first-round opponent, the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Flames won 12 more games than the Colorado Avalanche. Neither of these series will go longer than five games.
However, there should be some other more competitive series in the opening round of the NHL playoffs.
One to watch is the Western Conference matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights weren't as strong during the regular season as their inaugural campaign, but they have experienced playoff success after making it to the Stanley Cup Finals a year ago. Plus, they improved midseason by acquiring right wing Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25.
One difference-maker for the Sharks could be defenseman Erik Karlsson, who returned from a groin injury for the regular-season finale this past Saturday. Although he only played one game after missing more than a month, he could make an impact.
"I'm going to be ready to go full out on Wednesday, and hopefully, pick it up where I left off," Karlsson said, according to the Mercury News.
The Sharks and Golden Knights could go to seven games, but the edge goes to San Jose, which will get revenge after losing to Vegas in the second round of last year's playoffs.
Other series that could go to seven games are New York-Pittsburgh and Winnipeg-St. Louis. Expect the Penguins and Jets to come out on top there.
