Texans' Justin Reid on Antonio Brown: 'I Can't Wait to Smash This Dude'April 8, 2019
Antonio Brown's ex-Pittsburgh Steelers teammates won't get a chance to play him in 2019.
It appears, however, they've found a friend in Houston Texans safety Justin Reid. The second-year defensive back responded to Brown's critical tweet of JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday, saying he wants to "smash" the Pro Bowl wideout:
Justin Reid @jreid_viii
I respect his game but I can’t wait to smash this dude 😂 No need for that https://t.co/luWgSZqCOB
Former Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, took it a step further:
Eric Weddle @weddlesbeard
@jreid_viii No need for that. Showing true colors right here. No respect for this dude
Brown and Smith-Schuster got into a war of words on Twitter on Sunday after Brown blamed his former teammate for blowing the Steelers' playoff chances last season. Smith-Schuster fumbled the ball in a 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints on what could have been a game-winning or game-tying drive. The loss dropped the Steelers to 8-6-1 on the season and put them behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North race.
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh
The Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders this offseason for third- and fifth-round picks, a paltry sum that shows how much the relationship between the organization and its best player had soured. Brown took parting shots across the bow on his way out, criticizing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and management.
Brown's frustrations with Smith-Schuster appear to be mostly competitive in nature. He was visibly frustrated at times last season when balls he thought should have gone his way went to Smith-Schuster instead. His comment about the young wideout came after a fan posted about Smith-Schuster's being named the Steelers 2018 team MVP.
While Smith-Schuster himself took the blame for the Saints loss, it's clear other players felt Brown's comments were out of line. Odds are he'll be seeing more attention next season in Oakland—and not just in terms of bracket coverage.
AB Has Harsh Words for JuJu 😳