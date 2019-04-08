Texans' Justin Reid on Antonio Brown: 'I Can't Wait to Smash This Dude'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Antonio Brown's ex-Pittsburgh Steelers teammates won't get a chance to play him in 2019.

It appears, however, they've found a friend in Houston Texans safety Justin Reid. The second-year defensive back responded to Brown's critical tweet of JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday, saying he wants to "smash" the Pro Bowl wideout:

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, took it a step further:

Brown and Smith-Schuster got into a war of words on Twitter on Sunday after Brown blamed his former teammate for blowing the Steelers' playoff chances last season. Smith-Schuster fumbled the ball in a 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints on what could have been a game-winning or game-tying drive. The loss dropped the Steelers to 8-6-1 on the season and put them behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North race.

The Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders this offseason for third- and fifth-round picks, a paltry sum that shows how much the relationship between the organization and its best player had soured. Brown took parting shots across the bow on his way out, criticizing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and management.

Brown's frustrations with Smith-Schuster appear to be mostly competitive in nature. He was visibly frustrated at times last season when balls he thought should have gone his way went to Smith-Schuster instead. His comment about the young wideout came after a fan posted about Smith-Schuster's being named the Steelers 2018 team MVP.

While Smith-Schuster himself took the blame for the Saints loss, it's clear other players felt Brown's comments were out of line. Odds are he'll be seeing more attention next season in Oakland—and not just in terms of bracket coverage.