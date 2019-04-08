Texans' Justin Reid on Antonio Brown: 'I Can't Wait to Smash This Dude'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Antonio Brown's ex-Pittsburgh Steelers teammates won't get a chance to play him in 2019.

It appears, however, they've found a friend in Houston Texans safety Justin Reid. The second-year defensive back responded to Brown's critical tweet of JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday, saying he wants to "smash" the Pro Bowl wideout:

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, took it a step further:

Brown and Smith-Schuster got into a war of words on Twitter on Sunday after Brown blamed his former teammate for blowing the Steelers' playoff chances last season. Smith-Schuster fumbled the ball in a 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints on what could have been a game-winning or game-tying drive. The loss dropped the Steelers to 8-6-1 on the season and put them behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North race.

The Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders this offseason for third- and fifth-round picks, a paltry sum that shows how much the relationship between the organization and its best player had soured. Brown took parting shots across the bow on his way out, criticizing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and management.

Brown's frustrations with Smith-Schuster appear to be mostly competitive in nature. He was visibly frustrated at times last season when balls he thought should have gone his way went to Smith-Schuster instead. His comment about the young wideout came after a fan posted about Smith-Schuster's being named the Steelers 2018 team MVP.

While Smith-Schuster himself took the blame for the Saints loss, it's clear other players felt Brown's comments were out of line. Odds are he'll be seeing more attention next season in Oakland—and not just in terms of bracket coverage.

Related

    AB Has Harsh Words for JuJu 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Has Harsh Words for JuJu 😳

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Texans DB Calls Out AB After Twitter Beef 🍿

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Texans DB Calls Out AB After Twitter Beef 🍿

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    New Mock Draft Has Kyler Sliding 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New Mock Draft Has Kyler Sliding 👀

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Jamaal Charles: My Numbers Should Put Me in the HOF

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jamaal Charles: My Numbers Should Put Me in the HOF

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report