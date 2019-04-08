NBA Draft 2019: Updated 1st-Round Mock Draft as Regular Season Draws to a Close

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The curtain will fall on the 2018-19 NBA season on Wednesday night.

This version of the 82-game marathon has been exhilarating from start to finish, thanks in no small part to the contributions of a stacked freshman class. Even though the 2019 draft class isn't regarded in the same light as its predecessor, it's not lacking for upside, plug-and-play ability or excitement.

Zion Williamson offers all of the three, which is why he sits atop every mock draft you'll come across. But the next 29 picks are up for debate, so let's lay out our latest predictions here before examining some of the top non-Zion prospects in this field.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. Phoenix Suns: RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

5. Atlanta Hawks: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

6. Washington Wizards: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Duke

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks): Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

11. Los Angeles Lakers: Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga

12. Miami Heat: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

13. Charlotte Hornets: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings): Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, France

15. Detroit Pistons: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky

16. Brooklyn Nets: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

17. Orlando Magic: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

18. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers): Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Boston Celtics

19. Indiana Pacers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

20. San Antonio Spurs: PJ Washington, PF/C, Kentucky

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

22. Boston Celtics: Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

23. Utah Jazz: Nassir Little, SF/PF, North Carolina

24. Philadelphia 76ers: KZ Okpala, SF/PF, Stanford

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets): Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Luguentz Dort, SG/SF, Arizona State

28. Golden State Warriors: Grant Williams, PF/C, Tennessee

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

Draft order via Tankathon.com

Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

After spending two seasons at mid-major Murray State, Morant still needed a formal introduction to the most casual fans during the tournament.

He wasted little time on that front. During the Racers' first-round matchup with Marquette, Morant cooked up a masterpiece. Over 39 miraculous minutes, he scored, distributed and rebounded his way to the tournament's first triple-double since 2012 with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

While he'd play another game in the Big Dance—tallying 28 points and five triples in Murray State's double-digit loss to Florida State—the first showed how electric Morant can be. He's both a super-charged athlete and a clever shot-creator for himself and his teammates. That's a rare combination to possess, and those who do often book multiple All-Star appearances, like Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard and John Wall.

At this point, it's hard to envision Morant slipping past the second pick, especially if it belongs to anyone outside of Atlanta.

RJ Barrett, Duke

It's funny to think of Barrett as disappointing as a freshman, since he averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. But after starting the season in pole position in the race for No. 1, he's since been bumped back a couple of spots.

He struggled with consistency and wasn't the most discerning decision-maker. For a potential alpha wing scorer, you'd like to see better shooting rates from three (30.8) and the free-throw line (66.5).

But he still looks the part of future NBA star. At 6'7", 208 pounds, he checks all the desired boxes for size, length, build and athleticism. When he's rolling, he can dismantle opposing defenses from all three scoring levels.

Could his long-range shooting cap his ceiling? Sure, but if that means his upside stops around the level occupied by the likes of Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan, you're still talking about an offensive leader and annual All-Star.

Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are in the national championship game for two primary reasons—their top-ranked defense and Culver, their sophomore standout who played his way into top-five consideration.

The 6'5", 195-pounder is the definition of a centerpiece. He paces Texas Tech in points (18.6), rebounds (6.3) and assists (3.7).

"I've been really impressed with him," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters. "I think he's got versatility, and he's a scorer that plays defense. Sometimes those are harder to come by, and that's what makes him so special."

Culver wouldn't be a top-five prospect most years, as he doesn't dominate any single area. But in this class, his across-the-board skills—playing on or off the ball, creating out pick-and-rolls, spotting up from deep, defending multiple positions—can help him separate from his peers. You might not hit big by picking Culver, but it's hard to see how you'd miss.