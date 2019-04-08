NHL Playoffs 2019: Stanley Cup Bracket, Schedule and Predictions

NHL Playoffs 2019: Stanley Cup Bracket, Schedule and PredictionsApril 8, 2019
For hockey fans, this is the best time of the year. The NHL playoffs begin Wednesday, and for the next roughly seven weeks, the league's best teams will battle it out to try to win the Stanley Cup.
The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to continue their strong season after winning the Presidents' Trophy for finishing with the most regular-season points, while the Washington Capitals are looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.
Plus, there are other strong teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences that could compete for the Stanley Cup this year. So, there are sure to be some thrilling matchups on the way.
Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket
First-Round Schedule (All Times ET)
*If necessary
Wednesday, April 10
Game 1: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 1: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m., NHL Network
Game 1: Dallas at Nashville, 9:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Thursday, April 11
Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Friday, April 12
Game 2: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Saturday, April 13
Game 2: Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Sunday, April 14
Game 3: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m., NBC
Game 3: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Monday, April 15
Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., CNBC
Tuesday, April 16
Game 4: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Wednesday, April 17
Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m., USA Network
Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Thursday, April 18
Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Game 5: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*
Game 5: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 5: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*
Friday, April 19
Game 5: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 5: Toronto at Boston, TBD*
Game 5: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*
Saturday, April 20
Game 5: Carolina at Washington, TBD*
Game 5: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*
Game 6: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD*
Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD*
Sunday, April 21
Game 6: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBD*
Game 6: Boston at Toronto, TBD*
Game 6: San Jose at Vegas, TBD*
Game 6: Calgary at Colorado, TBD*
Monday, April 22
Game 6: Washington at Carolina, TBD*
Game 6: Nashville at Dallas, TBD*
Game 7: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 7: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*
Tuesday, April 23
Game 7: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 7: Toronto at Boston, TBD*
Game 7: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*
Game 7: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*
Wednesday, April 24
Game 7: Carolina at Washington, TBD*
Game 7: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*
First-Round Predictions
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay over Columbus in four games
Boston over Toronto in six games
Washington over Carolina in five games
Pittsburgh over N.Y. Islanders in seven games
Western Conference
Calgary over Colorado in five games
San Jose over Vegas in seven games
Nashville over Dallas in six games
Winnipeg over St. Louis in seven games
First-Round Preview
The Tampa Bay Lightning are the best team in the NHL, and they're going to roll through the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the playoffs. However, there will be some competitive series in the opening round of the postseason.
In the Eastern Conference, one series to watch is New York-Pittsburgh. The Islanders and Penguins split their regular-season series, 2-1-1, and while New York finished with more points, Pittsburgh has had more recent playoff success.
Since 1993, the Islanders have won only one playoff series—a first-round matchup against the Florida Panthers in 2016. However, New York's coach is now Barry Trotz, who led the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup last year.
But Trotz has struggled against the Penguins in past postseasons, losing to the Mike Sullivan-led squad in both 2016 and 2017, as Pittsburgh went on to win the Stanley Cup both years.
The Islanders and Penguins will go to seven games, but the veteran leadership of Pittsburgh, anchored by Sidney Crosby, will push it into the next round.
Two Western Conference series that could potentially go to seven games are San Jose-Vegas and Winnipeg-St. Louis.
After reaching the Stanley Cup finals in their first season, the Golden Knights are back in the playoffs again this year, but they face a difficult first-round matchup against the Sharks.
Veteran Joe Thornton is back after missing last year's playoffs, and San Jose isn't going to lose in the first round in what could potentially be Thornton's last chance to win his first Stanley Cup.
The Jets and Blues each had 99 points in the regular season, and they played some close matchups early in the campaign. However, Winnipeg won three of its four games against St. Louis, and it will get the upper hand again in a competitive first-round series.
