NHL Playoffs 2019: Dates, Live-Stream Schedule and Stanley Cup Bracket

NHL Playoffs 2019: Dates, Live-Stream Schedule and Stanley Cup BracketApril 8, 2019
The NHL postseason begins on Wednesday, with 10 of the 16 teams beginning their quest to try to win the Stanley Cup.
The Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the Presidents' Trophy for accumulating the most regular-season points, are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They open the playoffs against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
In the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames are the No. 1 seed and will have home-ice advantage on their side of the bracket. They play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night in the last first-round series to get started.
The playoffs open with five games on Wednesday night, then three more series begin on Thursday night. Depending on how long each best-of-seven series goes, first-round games could still be taking place as late as April 24.
Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket
First-Round Schedule (All Times ET)
*If necessary
Games can be live-streamed on NBC Sports Live
Wednesday, April 10
Game 1: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 1: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m., NHL Network
Game 1: Dallas at Nashville, 9:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Thursday, April 11
Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m., USA Network
Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Friday, April 12
Game 2: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Saturday, April 13
Game 2: Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Sunday, April 14
Game 3: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m., NBC
Game 3: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Monday, April 15
Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., CNBC
Tuesday, April 16
Game 4: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Wednesday, April 17
Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m., USA Network
Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Thursday, April 18
Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Game 5: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*
Game 5: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 5: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*
Friday, April 19
Game 5: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 5: Toronto at Boston, TBD*
Game 5: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*
Saturday, April 20
Game 5: Carolina at Washington, TBD*
Game 5: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*
Game 6: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD*
Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD*
Sunday, April 21
Game 6: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBD*
Game 6: Boston at Toronto, TBD*
Game 6: San Jose at Vegas, TBD*
Game 6: Calgary at Colorado, TBD*
Monday, April 22
Game 6: Washington at Carolina, TBD*
Game 6: Nashville at Dallas, TBD*
Game 7: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 7: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*
Tuesday, April 23
Game 7: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 7: Toronto at Boston, TBD*
Game 7: Vegas at San Jose, TBD*
Game 7: Colorado at Calgary, TBD*
Wednesday, April 24
Game 7: Carolina at Washington, TBD*
Game 7: Dallas at Nashville, TBD*
Dominant Lightning Look to Keep Rolling
Tampa Bay hasn't just been the best team in hockey this season, it's been the best team by far.
The Lightning led the NHL in points (128), wins (62), goals scored (325) and goal differential (plus-103). And they had only 16 regulation losses.
Now, the question is whether Tampa Bay can keep playing this well in the playoffs. The Lightning last won the Stanley Cup in 2004, but they've made it to at least the Eastern Conference finals in three of the previous four seasons.
Tampa Bay should make another deep run in the playoffs. But in order to make its first trip to the Stanley Cup finals since 2015, it will need to get past the defending champion Washington Capitals, who the Lightning lost to in seven games in last year's Eastern Conference finals.
With a team that features the NHL's regular-season points leader (Nikita Kucherov, 128 points) and two other prolific scorers (Steven Stamkos, 98; Brayden Point, 92), Tampa Bay will be difficult to beat.
Can Capitals Repeat?
Before last season, Washington had experienced regular-season success but could never carry that over into the playoffs.
That changed in 2018 when the Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in team history. Before that, the only time Washington had even made the Stanley Cup finals was 1998.
Now, the Caps are looking to win back-to-back championships after the Pittsburgh Penguins won two straight Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.
Under first-year coach Todd Reirden, Washington has had another strong regular season. The Capitals notched 104 points to finish first in the Metropolitan Division. Plus, veteran star Alex Ovechkin led the NHL with 51 goals.
Carolina Back in Playoffs
For the first time since 2009, Carolina is in the playoffs. That was the longest active postseason drought in the NHL before the Hurricanes secured the No. 1 wild card in the Eastern Conference this season.
Although Carolina hadn't made the playoffs in 10 years, it's been successful in its past trips to the postseason. Since the franchise relocated to North Carolina for the 1997-98 season, the Hurricanes have won nine playoff series, which included winning the Stanley Cup in 2006.
However, Carolina may have a difficult path to get back there this season. The Hurricanes open the playoffs with a series against the defending champion Capitals. If they get past Washington, then they would also likely have to later take down the Lightning, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
It's a great accomplishment that Carolina is back in the playoffs, but it may not last long.
