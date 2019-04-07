Stephanie McMahon Would Love to Have Rob Gronkowski, Conor McGregor in WWE

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

A year ago, WWE lured Ronda Rousey from UFC to the squared circle.

Stephanie McMahon hopes to pull off that feat again with a pair of recently retired megastars.

The WWE chief brand officer told TMZ Sports she would "love" to have Rob Gronkowski and Conor McGregor join the promotion.

"Anybody who has a real big personality. I'd love to have Gronk in the ring. Conor McGregor, huge personality," McMahon said. "It's really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability."

McMahon neither confirmed nor denied having conversations with representatives for Gronkowski or McGregor about a potential WWE debut.

WWE rumors have followed McGregor and Gronkowski for years. When McGregor announced his retirement from MMA last month, Finn Balor replied, "See you at ‘mania brother."

Even if McGregor and WWE are actually planning something, it's unlikely to happen at WrestleMania. McGregor is currently under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in December. He has not been charged with a crime, but the investigation is ongoing. WWE will almost certainly wait until McGregor's legal matters are handled before getting into business together.

Gronkowski is a complete wild card. He's been part of WWE programming before, most notably helping friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

However, Gronkowski retired from football in part due to his lengthy injury history. WWE, while scripted, still takes a large toll on the bodies of wrestlers. It's more likely that Gronk's next career move will be in the acting realm than in pro wrestling.