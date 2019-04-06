Sabrina Ionescu Announces She Will Forgo WNBA Draft; Return to Oregon

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIApril 7, 2019

University of Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield)
Charlie Litchfield/Associated Press

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 1 Baylor Bears in the Final Four of the NCAA women's tournament on Friday, and star junior guard Sabrina Ionescu wasted no time in assuring Ducks Nation she'll be back for one more season through an open letter published Saturday on the Players' Tribune:

"Because those people saying we've peaked — they don't know this program and they don't know me. And they don't know the mission we're on, together, as a group. ... I came to the University of Oregon as a freshman in 2016-17. We made the Elite Eight (and lost big).

"I came back to the University of Oregon as a sophomore in 2017-18. We made the Elite Eight (and lost close.).

"I came back to the University of Oregon as a junior in 2018-19. We made the Final Four. And now I couldn't be happier to announce that I'm coming back to the University of Oregon for the 2019-2020 basketball season. I won't predict how far we'll go..... but I'll just say this.

"We have unfinished business."

Ionescu has broken several NCAA records in her three seasons at Oregon:

In the 72-67 Final Four loss to Baylor, Ionescu scored 18 points, grabbed four boards and dished six assists.

Related

    After first taste of Final Four, Oregon women's basketball is hungry for more

    Women's College Basketball logo
    Women's College Basketball

    After first taste of Final Four, Oregon women's basketball is hungry for more

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    2019 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

    Women's College Basketball logo
    Women's College Basketball

    2019 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Women's Tournament: Final Four Scores & Championship Preview

    Women's College Basketball logo
    Women's College Basketball

    Women's Tournament: Final Four Scores & Championship Preview

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    How Geno Pushed Collier to Stardom

    UConn’s ‘timid’ star endured Auriemma’s tough love to become one of the game’s best players

    Women's College Basketball logo
    Women's College Basketball

    How Geno Pushed Collier to Stardom

    UConn’s ‘timid’ star endured Auriemma’s tough love to become one of the game’s best players

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report