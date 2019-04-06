Sabrina Ionescu Announces She Will Forgo WNBA Draft; Return to Oregon

Charlie Litchfield/Associated Press

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 1 Baylor Bears in the Final Four of the NCAA women's tournament on Friday, and star junior guard Sabrina Ionescu wasted no time in assuring Ducks Nation she'll be back for one more season through an open letter published Saturday on the Players' Tribune:

"Because those people saying we've peaked — they don't know this program and they don't know me. And they don't know the mission we're on, together, as a group. ... I came to the University of Oregon as a freshman in 2016-17. We made the Elite Eight (and lost big).

"I came back to the University of Oregon as a sophomore in 2017-18. We made the Elite Eight (and lost close.).

"I came back to the University of Oregon as a junior in 2018-19. We made the Final Four. And now I couldn't be happier to announce that I'm coming back to the University of Oregon for the 2019-2020 basketball season. I won't predict how far we'll go..... but I'll just say this.

"We have unfinished business."

Ionescu has broken several NCAA records in her three seasons at Oregon:

In the 72-67 Final Four loss to Baylor, Ionescu scored 18 points, grabbed four boards and dished six assists.