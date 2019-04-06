Bret Hart Attacked by Fan During Speech at 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: Special guest referee Bret 'The Hitman' Hart during the WWE Smackdown Live Tour at Westridge Park Tennis Stadium on July 08, 2011 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Gallo Images/Getty Images

A scary situation occurred during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony when Bret Hart was attacked by a fan. 

A video taken by Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times shows the aftermath of the fan attacking Hart (warning: NSFW language):

B/R's Justin LaBar provided analysis of the scene from inside the Barclays Center:

After the situation was resolved, Drake Maverick and Natalya Neidhart addressed the crowd:

Hart and Jim Neidhart were being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the Hart Foundation. Natalya is speaking on behalf of her father, who died in August after hitting his head while falling. 

