NHL Draft 2019: Breaking Down Top Prospects in Draft Class

The Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin after the NHL's regular season finishes April 6, with 16 teams set to battle for perhaps the most famous trophy in all of sports.

But the business of hockey is not just about what will happen this spring. Shortly after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman asks the captain of the league's championship team to come to center ice and raise the silver chalice, the league's general managers will get together for one of the most impactful drafts in recent memory.

American center Jack Hughes is the top prize this year, and while he may not be as ballyhooed as Connor McDavid was in 2015, he is not far behind.

Hughes leads a draft that is brimming with elite talent.

Here's a look at how the first round will play out, as well as a deeper look at the top prospects in this year's draft.

2019 NHL Mock Draft, First Round

1. Colorado Avalanche (via Ottawa Senators): Jack Hughes, C, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

2. Los Angeles Kings: Kaapo Kakko, LW, TPS Turku (Liiga)

3. New Jersey Devils: Bowen Byram, D, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

4. Buffalo Sabres: Vasili Podkolzin, RW, SKA (MHL)

5. Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Cozens, C/W, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

6. New York Rangers: Kirby Dach, C, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

7. Edmonton Oilers: Victor Soderstrom, D, Brynas (SHL)

8. Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Suzuki, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

9. Vancouver Canucks: Alex Turcotte, C, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

10. Philadelphia Flyers: Raphael Lavoie, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

11. Minnesota Wild: Arthur Kaliyev, LW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

12. Chicago Blackhawks: Cole Caufield, RW, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

13. Florida Panthers: Trevor Zegras, C/W, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

14. Arizona Coyotes: Peyton Krebs, C, Kootenay Ice (WHL)

15. Montreal Canadiens: Matthew Boldy, LW, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

16. Colorado Avalanche: Moritz Seider, D, Mannheim (DEL)

17. Dallas Stars: Thomas Harley, D, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

18. Vegas Golden Knights: Spencer Knight, G, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

19. Ottawa Senators: Alex Newhook, C, Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)

20. Anaheim Ducks (via St. Louis Blues): Samuel Poulin, RW, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

21. Carolina Hurricanes: Philip Tomasino, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

22. New York Rangers (via Winnipeg Jets): Nils Hoglander, LW, Rogle (SHL)

23. Pittsburgh Penguins: Brett Leason, C, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

24. Buffalo Sabres (via San Jose Sharks): Philip Broberg, D, AIK (Allsvenskan)

25. Los Angeles Kings (via Toronto Maple Leafs): Nolan Foote, LW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

26. New York Islanders: Connor McMichael, C, London Knights (OHL)

27. Boston Bruins: Alex Vlasic, D, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

28. Nashville Predators: Cam York, D, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

29. Washington Capitals: Matthew Robertson, D, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

30. Calgary Flames: Nicholas Robertson, LW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning: Anttoni Honka, D, JYP (Liiga)

Draft order based on lottery odds, courtesy of Tankathon.com as of April 6. The NHL Draft Lottery takes place April 9.

C Jack Hughes

Let's start with the big concern: Hughes is a small prospect at 5'10" and 168 pounds, and if he engages in a physical battle along the boards, he is not going to be able to outmuscle any of his opponents. Here's the good news: Hughes is smart enough to avoid those duels, and he will use his intelligence, quickness and speed to win his battles most of the time.

Hughes is a tremendous skater who can accelerate like no other player in the 2019 draft. He is constantly changing speeds and direction, and that gives him what all great players need to succeed in the NHL: time and space.

Hughes has an excellent shot and is a pinpoint passer. He is the best prospect to come along since McDavid, and his future is unquestionable.

Cam Robinson of Dobber Prospects said:

"Hughes brings dynamic acceleration, top-end speed, edgework, puck skills. I can keep going but you get the idea. He’s been at his best when his USNTDP team has played high-end NCAA squads. Despite an injury slowing him down at the WJC, he still displayed his impressive skills against players two years his senior."

RW Vasili Podkolzin

Podkolzin has been climbing in the rankings as the draft approaches, and he has all the tools to become a dominant forward in the NHL. While he may stay with St. Petersburg for another year or longer before he comes to the NHL, he has the necessary snarl to go along with his excellent vision.

He will win battles along the boards and has the intelligence and responsibility to play on the penalty kill, power play and in end-of-game situations. Additionally, Podkolzin has a powerful shot and is a threat to score any time he lets it go.

Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News said: "His work ethic, aggression and two-way play are all fantastic traits, but he can also kill you on the scoresheet thanks to his skills and puck-protection ability."

D Bowen Byram

Byram is the best defenseman in this draft by a sizable margin. He has the kind of poise that is usually associated with much more mature and experienced players when he is carrying the puck.

He is at his best when he is moving up ice and looking for a play to create, while his passing is accurate. He also has a dangerous shot that will allow him to score from distance.

His defensive work is strong, but his playmaking ability and offensive skill separate him from the competition.

Bob McKenzie of TSN said: "He plays a strong two-way game and has a healthy amount of grit in his game, but his strength is skating and passing the puck up the ice, creating offence for others or himself with a good shot from the point. He can also quarterback a power play."

C Kirby Dach

Dach sees the game well and can dominate his 6'4", 197-pound frame. He can take over the game and hold onto the puck before finding an open teammate or shooting.

Dach may not have elite speed in this draft, but he can be a game-changer because he understands the game well. When he is at his best, the game is in slow motion for him and he makes positive play after positive play.

Steve Kournianos of Sporting News said: "Dach is a big-bodied passing aficionado with the vision of Joe Thornton and the ability to maintain control of the puck in the tightest of spaces."