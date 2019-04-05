Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants to Have Throwing-Distance Contest with Josh Allen

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes isn't afraid to go head-to-head with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to see who has the stronger arm.

Allen recently went on Barstool Radio and issued a challenge to Mahomes. Well, the reigning NFL MVP has responded.

"Josh is a great dude, but no one that I've known has been able to throw a ball farther than me," Mahomes said, according to Alex Brasky of the Batavia Daily News (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "I've never seen Josh throw in person but maybe next offseason we can set something up (to see who can throw farther). Hopefully I can get him to come down to Kansas City, and we can do something for charity. It's going to take at least 85 yards to win (the throw-off)."

Now that'd be a compelling offseason event—and one that could potentially support a good cause.

As Mahomes and Allen have entered the NFL in recent years, both passers have been known for their arm strength. Mahomes' arm was on full display last year as he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first season as starter. Meanwhile, according to Patra, Allen recorded the longest completion by air distance (63.9 yards) in the league last season.

Arm strength is hardly indicative of a player's ability to play quarterback at the NFL level, especially since they rarely are able to truly let the ball fly. But if both Allen and Mahomes are willing to make this showdown happen, perhaps others around the league would be willing to face the winner as the title for "Strongest Arm in the NFL" is up for grabs.