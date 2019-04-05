NHL Draft 2019: Predicting Where Elite Talent Will Land in 1st-Round Mock Draft

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Stanley Cup playoffs get underway Wednesday, and that is clearly the most exciting and highly anticipated point of the season.

Sixteen teams will battle for the most cherished prize in the sport, and by the time the championship series is completed, all attention will turn to the NHL draft.

This year's draft may be the most notable since Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel were selected in 2015.

American Jack Hughes is the most celebrated prospect since McDavid, and his spectacular ability to hold on to the puck for long periods and then set up his teammates or himself with brilliant scoring opportunities should make him one of the most exciting players in the league early in his career.

Here's how we see the first round of the NHL draft, and we also look at Hughes and two other elite prospects.

Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Colorado Avalanche (via Ottawa Senators): Jack Hughes, C, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

2. Los Angeles Kings: Kaapo Kakko, LW, TPS Turku (Liiga)

3. New Jersey Devils: Bowen Byram, D, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

4. Buffalo Sabres (via St. Louis Blues): Victor Soderstrom, D, Brynas (SHL)

5. Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Cozens, C/W, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

6. New York Rangers: Ryan Suzuki, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

7. Edmonton Oilers: Vasili Podkolzin, RW, SKA (MHL)

8. Anaheim Ducks: Kirby Dach, C, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

9. Vancouver Canucks: Alex Turcotte, C, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

10. Chicago Blackhawks: Cole Caufield, RW, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

11. Philadelphia Flyers: Raphael Lavoie, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

12. Minnesota Wild: Arthur Kaliyev, LW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

13. Florida Panthers: Philip Broberg, D, AIK (Allsvenskan)

14. Arizona Coyotes: Peyton Krebs, C, Kootenay Ice (WHL)

15. Montreal Canadiens: Thomas Harley, D, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

16. Colorado Avalanche: Moritz Seider, D, Mannheim (DEL)

17. Dallas Stars: Matthew Boldy, LW, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

18. Vegas Golden Knights: Spencer Knight, G, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

19. Ottawa Senators: Alex Newhook, C, Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)

20. Anaheim Ducks (via San Jose Sharks): Samuel Poulin, RW, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

21. Carolina Hurricanes: Philip Tomasino, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

22. Nashville Predators: Cam York, D, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

23. Pittsburgh Penguins: Brett Leason, C, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

24. Buffalo Sabres: Trevor Zegras, C/W, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

25. New York Islanders: Connor McMichael, C, London Knights (OHL)

26. Los Angeles Kings (via Toronto Maple Leafs): Nolan Foote, LW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

27. Boston Bruins: Alex Vlasic, D, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

28. New York Rangers: Nils Hoglander, LW, Rogle (SHL)

29. Washington Capitals: Matthew Robertson, D, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

30. Calgary Flames: Nicholas Robertson, LW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning: Anttoni Honka, D, JYP, (Liiga)

Draft order courtesy of Tankathon.com, as of April 4.

C Jack Hughes

Hughes is a super-fast skater with tremendous vision who has dominated at every level he's played at during his burgeoning career.

The 17-year-old has the look of a superstar from the instant he steps on the ice, and he has the ability to make the game slow down when he carries the puck. As a result, he gives himself time to think, and he is one of the smartest decision-makers to come around in years.

His signature no-look passes are significantly better than those of any other draft-eligible player. He has the ability to blow through the defense and keep the puck before he makes the opposition lose its structure. He inevitably makes the correct play, resulting in a goal or a scoring opportunity.

Hughes is 5'10" and 161 pounds, so he is not going to outmuscle many opponents, but he will win the battle with quickness most of the time.

Steve Kournianos of the Draft Analyst noted:

"Hughes' elusiveness helps makes up for a lack of upper-body strength, and he's more of a digger than a pusher during board battles. He also likes to handle the puck a lot and for as long as he can, thus leading to the occasional unforced error or 1-against-4 dangle attempt. Neither, however, should be considered weaknesses of any significance, and Hughes should be expected to enter the 2019 draft and the clear-cut favorite to be the first overall pick en route to sure stardom at the NHL level."

LW Kaapo Kakko



Kaapo Kakko has excellent puck skills and combines his talent and skating ability with enough size (6'2" and 187 pounds) to win physical battles when he gets the opportunity.

The 18-year-old has soft hands that allow him to put passes right on the money and also to receive hard passes without losing possession.

The Finn is balanced with the puck and adept at creating havoc with his ability to fool defenders and lure them out of position. He should be a major asset on the power play from the start of his NHL career.

Kournianos wrote:

"Kakko is mature, poised and displays high intelligence with or without the puck. He constantly is in motion and uses his strength to win physical battles or get inside positioning on opponents. Kakko uses a variety of moves and fakes to get himself into shooting position, but he doesn't not require optimal conditions to wire off a blistering, accurate shot that is labeled for the corner or far post."

D Bowen Byram

Bowen Byram has demonstrated he is the top defenseman in this year's draft, but he can also find the back of the net and set up his teammates with accurate passes.

The 17-year-old is an excellent skater with tremendous lateral quickness that allows him to get back involved quickly and break up plays with his stick. He has excellent anticipation of what opposing offenses are going to do, and he regularly gains possession and starts counterattacks.

While offense is the most noteworthy aspect of Byram's game, he will stand up at the blue line and play the physical game when he has the opportunity. He has improved tremendously this season, and he may be just scratching the surface of his potential.